Gina Kirschenheiter accused of pushing Travis Mullens down a flight of stairs

Gina Kirschenheiter has been accused of violence by her boyfriend’s ex-wife. Pic credit: Bravo

During the past four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers have watched Gina Kirschenheiter go through many ups and downs in her marriage to her ex-husband, Matt.

She started out on the series as a happily married woman and mother of three, then transformed into a divorced single mother, and finally into a strong woman in a new relationship with a blended family.

Now it seems that there is trouble in paradise with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, as Gina is being accused of domestic violence, which is the same reason she finally left her ex-husband three years ago.

Gina has been accused of pushing Travis down stairs

Meghan Mullen, the ex-wife of Gina’s boyfriend, Travis, has accused Gina of pushing Travis down a flight of stairs during a fight that occurred in Gina and Travis’ shared home. This altercation also allegedly happened in front of Meghan and Travis’ daughter, 10-year-old Presley.

Court documents filed by Meghan claimed, “Late at night the children started hearing loud [noises]. Presley went out of the room to investigate. Travis was yelling that Gina was an alcoholic.” She also stated, “Presley witnessed Gina push Travis down the stairs, banging [his] head on the wall, and throwing hairs [sic] and pictures off the wall.”

Meghan, who is the mother of Presley, Bennett, and Joseph, said that her children are not allowed to have cell phones in the home, and have no way to contact police when they feel they are in danger in the home. The court document states, “All three children have expressed to me that they are not allowed to call me during his visits.”

Meghan has also claimed that Gina is overindulging in alcohol, claiming she is “concerned about Gina’s behavior and drinking.” She said that her kids have said that sometimes when they wake up in the morning, Gina “will be asleep with an empty bottle of wine and glass next to her.”

The court docs were filed by Meghan in response to Travis requesting an emergency investigation for claims that Meghan was unlawfully keeping his children away from him. In return, Meghan said that the kids were refusing to visit their dad, not her keeping them from him.

‘False narrative’

A source close to Gina told Page Six the allegations were “completely false”, adding, “These claims are without merit. This is a false narrative that [Meghan] is trying to paint about Gina, who is a domestic abuse survivor.”

Gina’s ex-husband Matt pled guilty to domestic battery in April of 2021 following an incident where he attacked Gina after a night out of drinking.

Gina gave an impassioned impact statement at Matt’s sentencing, which was a process that was documented on RHOC. Matt was later sentenced to 180 days in county jail but was not required to serve time upon completing requirements such as wearing a bracelet monitor, finishing a 52-week batterer’s program, and participating in three years of formal probation.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.