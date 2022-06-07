Giannina Gibelli tells people to slide into Blake Moynes’ DMs

Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli plays matchmaker for The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes. Pic credit: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Giannina Gibelli became a reality star on Love Is Blind Season 1, but she’s now connected to The Bachelor franchise through her relationship with Blake Horstmann.

Lately, Giannina has been sharing photos with Bachelor Nation stars such as The Bachelorette Season 16 and 17 star Blake Moynes.

Giannina promoted Blake to her followers, declaring that people should shoot their shots with him since he’s currently single.

Giannina Gibelli shares photo with the ‘Blake she’s allowed to post’

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Moynes took to their Instagram stories to share a smiley selfie.

The two leaned into one another and smiled at the camera with a cloudy sky and beach behind them.

Giannina wrote “the Blake I’m allowed to post” over the photo and tagged Blake Moynes.

Giannina’s text suggested that she and her boyfriend Blake Horstmann have to be a bit more cautious and private when it comes to posting each other.

Pic credit: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Giannina then shared a screenshot from her direct messages of a fan who reacted to her photo with Blake Moynes.

The fan wrote, “Love it! You deserve happiness.”

It’s unclear if the fan thought Giannina was in a relationship with Blake Moynes, but Giannina cleared the air in the text below the screenshot.

The Love is Blind Season 1 star wrote, ‘thanks babe you do too. [Blake Moynes] is great (and single) so slide into those dm’s.”

Pic credit: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Blake Moynes teases going on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Blake Moynes has had lots of experience within The Bachelor franchise, having competed for three different Bachelorettes.

First, Blake debuted on The Bachelorette Season 16, where he pursued Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Then, Blake arrived late to The Bachelorette Season 17, where he pursued lead Katie Thurston and even ended up engaged to her at the end of the season.

However, Blake and Katie’s engagement was short-lived as the two quickly split and went their separate ways.

Now, Blake has teased going on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise and arriving “fashionably late.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Blake did a Q&A on Instagram where he was asked about paradise. Blake declared that he’s been receiving Bachelor in Paradise questions ever since joining the franchise.

In what appeared to be a sarcastic tone, Blake answered that he would go to paradise fashionably late to stir the pot.

Blake has proven to be full of surprises in the past, so time will tell if he does, in fact, make another appearance within the franchise in some capacity.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.