Giannina Gibelli shuts down potential rumors of a breakup with Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann attended the 2022 Video Music Awards solo this year, and Giannina Gibelli was ready to dispel breakup rumors before they could even catch fire.

The love lives of Bachelor Nation stars are often heavily monitored by fans, and Giannina appeared to know that Blake’s solo outing would cast doubt on the status of his relationship with her.

Blake and Giannina’s relationship went public months ago.

However, fans speculated that the two had become a couple long before their public announcement.

It appears there’s currently no trouble in paradise for the couple as Giannina assured that she and Blake were still going strong.

Giannina used social media to share receipts showing she and Blake are still together.

Giannina GIbelli shares loving text message from Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli took to her Instagram Stories to address any potentially concerned fans.

Sharing a text screenshot, Giannina revealed what Blake sent her while at the VMAs solo.

Blake, who Giannina has saved in her phone as ‘Mi novio,’ texted Giannina, “Wish you were here babe,” with a red heart emoji.

Giannina wrote over the screenshot, “before y’all start, yes we’re still together.”

Blake Horstmann addresses tension with Nick Viall

While all is well with Blake and Giannina, it seems Blake and Nick still have bad blood.

Blake previously slammed Nick for what he felt was hypocritical behavior after Nick and his girlfriend Natalie Joy attempted to shade former bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Blake was asked about his beef with Nick on the VMA red carpet and if the men could ever come to a resolution.

Based on Blake’s response, it didn’t seem he had much hope the two would ever be on good terms.

The interviewer stated, “You and Nick Vial have gone back and forth on social media,” before asking, “Would you ever sit down with him and kinda hash this out?”

Blake smiled and answered bluntly as he replied, “No. Honestly, at this point, I’m past trying to work it out. I’ve tried multiple times, but it’s impossible with him.”

Blake also seemed to give insight into his thoughts on Bachelor Nation stars who publicly leave the franchise.

When BIP Season 6 & 7 star Tahzjuan Hawkins expressed being happy to see contestants such as Tayshia Adams, Rachel Lindsay, and Blake, who all left the franchise, thrive at the VMAs, Blake shared his agreement.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.