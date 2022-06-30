Gianna Gibelli reveals Blake Horstmann is the love of her life. Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Over the past several months, fans have speculated about the relationship between Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann and Love is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli.

While the duo has reportedly traveled together, taken photos with one another, and spent time as a couple, neither has come out and confirmed their relationship nor what they really mean to each other.

However, both Blake and Giannina have now publicly announced that not only have they been together exclusively, but Giannina also said a little more yet.

Giannina Gibelli says Blake Horstmann is the love of her life

As the two have taken to Instagram to become social media official to the world, Giannina also took to her TikTok account to share the news.

She posted a video compilation of her and Blake over the months they have been together and wrote on it saying, “when you go on a reality TV show and meet the love of your life.”

Giannina also wrote, “life is so much sweeter with him in it (red heart).”

Blake’s tribute to his relationship with Giannina and alums’ reactions

Blake also put a bunch of photos of the two of them on his Instagram page and captioned them by saying, “Happy… Just so damn happy (red heart) @gianninagibelli.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Many Bachelor alums inserted their thoughts on Blake’s Instagram announcement and wording. Jason Tartick was the first to comment as he wrote, “So happy for ya my man, you deserve nothing but the best.”

Kendall Long, who briefly went back to Paradise to allegedly get closure with Joe Amabile, exclaimed, “Yaaayyy! To the softest launch of all soft launches! LOL SO incredibly happy for you two!”

Victoria Paul posted twice as she tagged Giannina in one, as she declared, “she’s a keeper @gianninagibelli” and “literally the best kept secret (red heart).”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Jade Roper who married Tanner Tolbert after they found love in Paradise, gave Blake three heart-faced emojis, while Clay Harbor stated, “Yesss love to see it!”

Hunter Montgomery, another fellow Bachelor alum, claimed, “About time,” as Abigail Heringer who is with Noah Erb, shouted out, “Yesss there she is!!! (red heart).”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

While it has taken the duo a while to go public with their relationship, it seems as if they are as happy as ever together. Although neither was able to find love on the shows they were on, now they have and Bachelor Nation is here for it!

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.