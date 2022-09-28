Giannina Gibelli claps back at ‘killjoys’ critiquing Blake Horstmann’s platinum blonde hair

Giannina Gibelli appeared on Love in Blind and went on to date Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann. Pic credit: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Giannina Gibelli addressed haters after debuting boyfriend Blake Horstmann’s striking new hairstyle.

Bachelor Nation star Blake traded his signature brown hair for a striking platinum blonde look.

While Giannina and Blake were loving his new look, several critics were not feeling it.

Those that disapproved of Blake’s hair took to the comment section to slam the style.

They also accused Giannina of controlling Blake and leading him astray.

Giannina reacted to the critiques, calling haters “killjoys.”

Giannina Gibelli debuts Blake Horstmann’s platinum blonde hair

Giannina Gibelli took to her Instagram to share a fun video revealing Blake’s new hair color.

In the video, Giannina stood in front of the camera in a low-cut black tank top while mouthing audio.

Blake stood behind Giannina in the video, smiling in a white tee with his brown hair.

Giannina then pushed his face out of the frame and pulled him back into the video with a black tee shirt and platinum blonde hair.

From the audio, Giannina mouthed, “If I like it, and it comes in another color, I’ll just grab it.”

She captioned the video, “I knew this would look good,” with a fire emoji.

Giannina Gibelli has a message for ‘killjoys’

While some liked Blake’s shocking change, other critics slammed Giannina and Blake.

A commenter tagged Blake and referenced Giannina’s Love is Blind ex, writing, “stop letting her control you like she did the hubby.”

Another critic suggested Giannina may be attempting to make Blake appear less attractive and felt Blake looked better as a brunette, adding that his new hair “looks like it’s for Halloween.”

After Blake commented that Giannina was right about his hair, a commenter wrote, “she’s never right because this is terrible.”

One hater added, “it looks horrible.”

Blake was more affirmative in his comment under the post, writing, “You’re always right…I hate it.”

Giannina addressed the haters, writing, “damn we’re having fun and he loves it you killjoys.”

While Blake’s hair had its critics, it appears he and Giannina are happy with the results.

Giannina also rocked light blonde hair when she first debuted on Love is Blind.

Now, the couple has switched colors, with Giannina donning darker tresses and Blake experimenting with his style in blonde.

What do you think of Blake’s bright blonde locks?

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.