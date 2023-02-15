Gia Giudice weighs in on Gorga feud: ‘Let bygones be bygones’

Gia Giudice wants everyone to get along.

The oldest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice believes it’s time to “let bygones be bygones.”

This week, the 22-year-old weighed in on her mom’s ongoing feud with her uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa.

The long-running family drama has been a key plotline on RHONJ for over a decade, with Teresa claiming she was “blindsided” by Melissa’s addition to the Housewife lineup back in Season 3.

At this point, even Melissa, who recently dismissed her in-law’s grievances as “bonkers,” seems confused by the feud, claiming in an interview that she and Joe are “wondering as much as you are” why Teresa is still mad.

Gia, too, wants to move forward, telling Page Six this week that she is tired of the drama and wants to “put it in the past.”

Gia Giudice has ‘hope’ for family reconciliation

Speaking with the outlet, Gia opened up about the ongoing feud and how it has affected both families over so many years.

Although Teresa is no longer speaking to Melissa or Joe, Gia said her sisters and their Gorga cousins try not to let the drama impact their own relationships.

Teresa shares four daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, Gia, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13.

The Gorgas have three children, daughter Antonia, 17, and sons Gino, 15, and Joey, 12.

When the cousins were younger and less independent, Gia went on to explain, their complex family dynamics were harder to navigate.

But the oldest Giudice daughter is still holding out “hope” that the younger generation can reunite their families and bring everyone “back together.”

RHONJ’s Gia Giudice is over the family drama and calls the feud’ just so old’

When Season 1 of RHONJ first premiered in 2009, Gia was just 8 years old.

Bravo fans have watched her grow up over the years, dealing with struggles from her parents’ incarceration for bankruptcy fraud to the stress of the family drama.

Longtime viewers will remember the heartbreaking (and much-memed) moment when, during a 2011 Season 3 episode of RHONJ, a then 10-year-old Gia broke down in tears at Milania’s 5th birthday party while singing a song she had written about her mom’s feud with Joe: “Waking up in the morning, thinkin’ about so many things/I just wish things would get better.”

Reflecting on more than a decade of family tensions, Gia said that she and her mom and sisters had “definitely evolved” over the years.

For Season 13, which premiered last week on Bravo, Gia said, “We all wanted to take a more mature route.”

“This whole’ Teresa and her brother’ saga is just so old,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.