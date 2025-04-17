Gia Giudice slams Bethenny Frankel for trying to ‘gaslight’ her amid feud

We’re still trying to understand how and why Bethenny Frankel ignited a feud with Gia Giudice, but stranger things have happened.

The outspoken 54-year-old triggered The Real Housewives of New Jersey star when she slammed Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice over their latest tax woes.

Gia clapped back, and since then, there’s been a back-and-forth between them on social media.

Gia spoke out again during a recent interview and accused Bethenny of trying to “gaslight” her.

She also disclosed that her family is “not happy” with the RHONY alum for discussing their financial situation.

Meanwhile, Bethenny recently addressed a quote online that claimed to be an alleged clapback from her to Gia.

RHONJ’s Gia Giudice says Bethenny Frankel tried to ‘gaslight’ her

Gia spoke to PEOPLE about her ongoing feud with Bethenny, noting that she and her family were “not happy” about her comments.

“I get it, it’s what we signed up for, but if people could refrain from saying things, that’s all I was saying,” said the 24-year-old. “Just treat people the way you would want to be treated. There was no need.”

“At this point, her statement back, she was honestly trying to gaslight me,” Gia added.

The Next Gen NYC star also reaffirmed that despite the news of financial issues, things are fine with Luis and Teresa.

“Like I said on my podcast, everything is getting taken care of,” she said.

Bethenny addresses a fake quote to Gia

Meanwhile, Bethenny’s latest response to Gia wasn’t actually from the RHONY alum.

In a now-deleted post, Instagram user @bravoandcocktails claimed Bethenny clapped back at Gia after the RHONJ star slammed her on the Casual Chaos podcast.

The Instagram post claimed Bethenny retorted, “I made my first million before I even knew who Gia Giudice was, so forgive me if I’m not taking financial lessons from the daughter of a walking case study.”

However, the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder claimed the quote was fake.

“There’s a fake quote of me to Gia Giudice that I did not say. It’s actually a well-written quote because AI wrote it,” confessed Bethenny.

“It’s kind of going around, and people are reporting on it,” she continued. “I don’t care in this case; I mean, what do I care? People say things all the time.”

Meanwhile, Bethenny’s fake statement is why Gia accused her of gaslighting her.

“I didn’t say half of the things that she said in her statement,” said Gia. “I was never recommending financial advice or anything along those lines.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.