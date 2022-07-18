Georgi Rusev’s new look has been getting roasted by Darcey & Stacey critics

Darcey & Stacey fans have been reacting to Georgi Rusev’s new look. Pic credit: TLC

A few days ago, Darcey & Stacey star Georgi Rusev debuted a new style that has been getting roasted by viewers ever since.

The on-and-off-again boyfriend/fiance of Darcey Silva wore a flamboyant long sleeve shirt that was heavily unbuttoned to reveal his chest during a red carpet event during Miami Swim Week.

He paired the look with distressed skinny jeans and loafers.

Georgi cut his famously long dark hair back in March 2022, but it appeared even more different during Swim Week as a large portion of his tips were noticeably dyed blonde.

As for his expression, Georgi opted for a stoic and fierce look toward the cameras.

In all, Georgi’s new look was completely different from what Darcey & Stacey fans have gotten used to, and they reacted on social media.

Darcey & Stacey viewers reacted to Georgi Rusev’s new look

Darcey & Stacey viewers have been hyper-critical of the much different style Georgi Rusev presented during Miami Swim Week.

On Instagram, several popular fan pages have been roasting Georgi for what they see as an iconic mishap.

One fan page shared three of the same image that Georgi posted that got progressively close. Above them, they wrote, “So this is what dating Darcey does to a man [side eyes emoji].”

The fan page added the caption, “Georgi looks like he’s been through some s**t.”

Another fan account on Instagram drew attention to how Georgi’s look has progressed over the years and the three seasons he’s been on Darcey & Stacey.

The post was made in a “How it started” versus “How it’s going” format.

Yet another 90 Day account on Instagram called Georgi out for taking pages from Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester’s book.

They shared a picture of how Georgi looked during one of his interviews on Darcey & Stacey, then used the “+” sign and a picture of Jesse followed by the “=” character, which led to Georgi’s new style debut picture.

In the caption, the fan page blasted, “It is not an ‘illushun’ as Jesse would say, but this is Georgi Porgi’s new look 😳 Darcey certainly inspires a certain type…”

Last year’s Miami Swim Week was also not kind to Georgi Rusev

Georgi participated in Darcey and Stacey’s runway fashion show during Miami Swim Week last year, and many viewers thought the Silva twins did him dirty.

This was a popular opinion because Darcey and Stacey dressed Georgi in a fishnet top with big clunky skater-type shoes to model down the runway. Many found the look to be totally unflattering.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.