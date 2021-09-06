Georgi Rusev calls Jesse Meester for answers amid relationship issues with Darcey Silva

Georgi Rusev reaches out to Jesse Meester. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva’s past is coming back to haunt her in tonight’s episode of Darcey and Stacey as her dreaded ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester makes his return. We met Jesse years ago during Darcey’s first stint on 90 Day Fiance and while the couple had a great relationship online, when they finally spent time in person it was an absolute disaster.

For two seasons we witnessed their tumultuous relationship until they finally broke up. To be fair, while Darcey got a lot of slack for her insecurities, Jesse’s behavior on the show certainly didn’t cast him in a good light and he was disliked by viewers.

However, in a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Darcey’s fiancé Georgi Rusev decides to have a conversation with Jesse.

Georgi Rusev talks to Jesse Meester

The Darcey and Stacey star won’t be happy to find out that Georgi contacted Jesse Meester behind her back. However, Darcey did the same thing to Georgi weeks ago during a visit to his hometown and she even met up with Georgi’s ex-wife.

Now the shoe is on the other foot and Georgi wants to have a chat with Darcey’s ex to get some insight into her behavior.

In the clip, Jesse shows up on a video call, and the two chat bout Darcey--while she’s away in Turkey undergoing surgery.

“I was thinking gonna be good if I kinda have a quick chat with you and…know a little bit more about your experience with the relationship with Darcey, and to see what was the issues,” said Georgi.

In his confessional, Georgi noted that talking to Jesse was weird but he did it because he needed answers.

“I hear so many times about Jesse, but seeing Jesse for [the] first time, face to face, it feel[s] weird,” confessed Georgi. “But in the end, I have questions, I’m looking for answers so I don’t have [an] option.”

Jesse Meester talks about Darcey Silva

During Georgi’s chat with Jesse, he wanted to know if Darcey ever contacted Jesse’s exes as well.

“Yes, she did,” responded Jesse. “She was like ‘are you still in touch with them, are you?’ like, all these questions.” Jesse said he eventually just gave Darcey his phone “because I didn’t want to be questioned every day.”

Jesse’s response sounded very familiar to Georgi, who noted that Darcey does the same thing to him that she did with Jesse.

“Hearing Jesse saying that Darcey gets his phone to be able to trust him is kinda upsetting because Darcey [does] these things to me,” admitted Georgi. “She make[s] me give my phone to her multiple times to check on it. But at the same time, it makes me realize that Darcey’s trust issues [are] not because of me and my hard time opening [up] to people.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.