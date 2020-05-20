Gary Shirley’s stepdad rushed to hospital as Teen Mom dad reveals both parents battling COVID-19

We recently reported that Teen Mom OG’s Gary Shirley was asking for prayers for his mother. His mom, Carol Zizak, was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Gary shared the sad news on Mother’s Day. Many fans commented on the post offering comforting words.
Cheyenne Floyd, a fellow cast member on Teen Mom OG, commented, “Praying for you guys and a speedy recovery,” with the prayer hands emoji.
In the post about his mom, Gary said he believed his stepfather Jody had the virus too.
Now, Gary is sharing that his stepdad Jody has been officially diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
Gary, 33, has shared several lengthy posts asking fans for prayers for his family. He believes that his mom caught COVID-19 working at an assisted living facility.
He also said that they have been extremely careful and practiced social distancing.
In his post, Gary also revealed that Jody is currently receiving plasma and being treated with a new clinical trial drug while on a breathing machine.
He also gave an update on his mother. He said she is continuing to heal but is very worried about Jody.
While Carol and Jody have been sick, Gary and his wife Kristina have been reportedly dropping food off on their curb. He says it has been very difficult for the family to be apart.
Gary has also revealed that they are taking quarantine very seriously due to 5-year-old Emilee’s immunodeficiency disorder. He shares Emilee with his wife, Kristina.
He wrote, “Our youngest daughter has an immunodeficiency disorder where she gets sick so easily so we have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously.”
This Mother’s Day is a little hard because my mother is very sick. A week ago she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Her line of work put her at a higher risk since she was working in activities and house keeping at an assisted living facility. My wife and I have been trying to help by dropping off food (curbside) so she could focus on getting rest. We haven’t hugged her in about 3 months & we haven’t had her over inside our home for about 3 months. This has been extremely hard for all of us. Our youngest daughter has an immunodeficiency disorder where she gets sick so easily so we have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously. We have had to go to store a few times (kid free of course) however, I knew my mother would be exposed at some point due to her job which was very worrisome itself. Now, with a confirmed case of covid-19 we are worried more and limited on what we can do to help. She has good days and of course bad days like today. Her and Jody live together and I knew it would only be a matter of time before he would get it, and of course…. I believe he has it now. He has the symptoms, but hasn’t had the test yet. So I will be dropping off breakfast in the morning on the porch and wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day while praying for her. All prayers are welcomed and much appreciated. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers and a BIG Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing wife. @kristina_shirley3
Gary’s ex and fellow Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has not spoken out about his family battling COVID-19.
However, she has donated over 1,000 masks to the local hospital to help healthcare workers.
Sending thoughts and prayers to Gary, Carol, Jody, and the entire family! We hope that Carol and Jody fully recover soon.
Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.
