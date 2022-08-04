Garcelle Beauvais’ son teases a Vanderpump Rules appearance

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver may be making his Vanderpump Rules debut in Season 10. Pic credit: @iamoliversaunders/Instagram

Filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is well underway and it seems that there may be a little more substance, and even a surprise crossover appearance, captured for the newest season.

Longtime fans of the hit Bravo franchise may recall Vanderpump Rules’ creation as a spinoff for former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. After parting ways with RHOBH, Lisa found immense success with Pump Rules, a show that focused on her SUR restaurant and its unruly young staff.

The show was a hit with viewers who were sucked into the world of Lisa’s young, beautiful, and often reckless staff, who brought drama audiences didn’t know they’d crave so much.

Although the series has hit roadblocks along the way, including the network mass firing several cast members after allegations of racism were raised against their former co-star Faith Stowers, the show has maintained a solid fanbase as it heads into the tenth season.

And with this new season, the son of a current RHOBH star teased he may end up making an appearance on the show’s upcoming season.

If there is validity to his post, Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver will be gracing the screens of Pump Rules fans when the new season drops.

RHOBH son hints at guest appearance on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in Season 10 and her son Oliver Saunders has briefly appeared in the show’s newest season. And while RHOBH fans have loved getting to know Garcelle and her family, Oliver may be looking to branch out with reality television personalities his own age.

Taking to his Instagram, Oliver shared a snap of himself posing alongside several Vanderpump Rules ladies while they were enjoying a night out.

All posing with smiles on their faces, Oliver joined the company of current cast members Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney and, standing out in a bright red ensemble in the middle, was former Pump Rules star Kristina Kelly.

Oliver captioned the post with a major tease, writing, “A Little Future Surprise 🎥🍿😉 #vanderpumprules”

Seeing Oliver pose with the Vanderpump Rules ladies isn’t all that surprising seeing that he also works for their former boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Back in April, Oliver announced he was working for Lisa at her new Vanderpump a Paris in Las Vegas.

“Last Night Made It OFFICIAL! Grand Opening Of @vanderpumpparis Was CRAZY!!! Full Of Great Vibes, Celebrities, Great Food & Handcrafted Cocktails!!!” he captioned the post.

What is expected to unfold in Vanderpump Rules Season 10?

Oliver’s appearance on Vanderpump Rules certainly won’t be the only surprise in store for viewers and the Pump Rules fanbase.

There have been plenty of personal changes for many of the cast members.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala Kent ended her 3-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett following allegations of infidelity. The two share a 1-year-old daughter Ocean. In recent months, Lala has indicated she’s looking to go zero contact with Randall, which may cause some serious friction to their co-parenting plans.

Raquel Leviss and her former fiance James Kennedy split shortly after Lala and Randall’s breakup news hit the internet. Rumors began swirling that the two had called it quits and before the reunion episode dropped for Season 9, the couple officially announced their split.

More recently, longtime couple Katie Maloney filed for divorce from her husband and co-star Tom Schwartz. After being together for over 12 years, Katie decided she was no longer fulfilled by her marriage and decided to walk away from their union.

Add in that Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have opened their new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge, and James’ new relationship, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ upcoming wedding — Season 10 is gearing up to be one for the books.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.