Gabby Windey makes a jab at Clayton Echard with proposal dress she was ‘supposed’ to wear

Even a year after her elimination on The Bachelor, Gabby Windey has still got some beef with Clayton Echard.

Rightfully so, as the former Season 26 leading man memorably sent both Gabby and Rachel Recchia home after telling them both that he was in love with them — making for one of the most uncomfortable episodes in Bachelor history.

While Rachel and Gabby had their second shot at love in the franchise as the first dual Bachelorettes, neither of their engagements ended up working out.

For Gabby specifically, she has been living it up since appearing on both reality dating series, which she has been keen on sharing with her 1 million Instagram followers.

Most recently, the former Bachelorette made a jab at her ex-boyfriend Clayton while wearing a dress he never got to see her in.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gabby shared a photo of herself rocking an elegant, fitted black dress that featured a high neck and low back design.

Gabby Windey shades Clayton Echard in ‘proposal’ dress

In her caption, she mentioned the fitness guru, although she opted to block out one letter of his name to keep it just a tiny bit incognito.

“Cl*y ton was supposed to propose to me in this dress,” Gabby wrote.

Since Gabby obviously never made it to an actual proposal with Clayton after he broke her heart, the caption seemed like a huge dig at the former Bachelor.

While Gabby and Clayton haven’t shown any signs of communication since appearing on the show together, Clayton still swooped into her comments section with an alluring reply to the photo.

“Bring the dress to Scottsdale this weekend,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Clayton’s response garnered a mixed bag of emotions from fans, with some claiming to “support” them back together while others told him he missed his chance.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Although it seems to be one big joke, who knows if a possible recollection could be in the cards for the two reality stars.

However, the two are living completely different lives now, as Clayton recently revealed that he has accepted a job in Scottsdale as a real estate agent, and Gabby has moved to Los Angeles to — well — see what’s next for her.

Gabby moves to L.A. after The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars tour

Fresh off the heels of the Dancing with the Stars Live tour, where Gabby spent the past few months performing as the tour’s host, she has now decided to settle down in the hub of reality stardom.

Gabby took to Instagram last month to inform her fans that she would be moving to Los Angeles, where she has since found an apartment and has been keeping followers updated on her renovations and furniture-buying excursions.

While Gabby originally said that she was “so excited” to be moving to the bustling city, she also revealed that she didn’t have many plans once she arrived there.

In terms of her career, she said she just wanted to be able to “keep entertaining” and “do some cool s**t.”

While Gabby has been adjusting to L.A. life, she did make sure to say that she does miss her parents — specifically their fridge and fully furnished home.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.