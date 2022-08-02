Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia wish fans would stop pitting them against each other

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey speak out. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram/gabby.windey/Instagram

The current Bachelorette leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are done with the idea of them being pitted against each other.

After Clayton Echard’s season finale of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer hosted the After the Final Rose segment. Almost always, toward the end of that show, the host will announce who is the next Bachelorette or Bachelor, respectively.

When Jesse then announced that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would be the next Bachelorettes together for Season 19 of the show, they, along with fans, were shocked.

After this surprising announcement, Bachelor Nation started to speculate just how the show would work, what would change, how the women would handle it, and what the format and rules would be.

Moreover, viewers were scared that Gabby and Rachel would have to go “head to head” after forming such a strong bond and friendship with one another.

While the creator of the franchise Mike Fleiss promised fans that would not be the case, they were skeptical in terms of how the leads could stay friends but still find love.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are sick of hearing they are pitted against each other

Gabby and Rachel have said over and over again that their friendship is the most important thing in this journey and that they will never allow themselves to be pitted against one another.

In fact, they are really tired of hearing people talk about it. During an Us Weekly exclusive interview with Rachel, she had something to say about it.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Rachel claimed, “If people are talking about pitting us against each other, it never came from the inside. Gabby and I never felt like having our boys in two separate parts of the boat pitted us against each other first. So as far as what anyone thinks about it being a competition, it’s really coming from them and not us.”

Rachel Recchia opens up about her men versus Gabby Windey’s guys

In response to seeing how Gabby’s men were making her feel great, Rachel felt insecure and saddened that her men weren’t acting the same way to her.

She revealed during the interview that she and Gabby both had a great time, but she also had a bit of a breakdown in her own room later. Rachel stated, “And I was a little bit upset because, as well as it being Gabby’s season, it’s mine as well.”

Rachel went on to say, “And I did wanna feel chosen by my guys and I didn’t necessarily feel like anyone was making that much of an effort. Of course, you can look at it from a million different viewpoints, but in the moment, that’s what I felt. And they really did step it up after that. So I’m really happy that we had the conversation.”

While it seems as if the girls are having a lot of hardships on the show so far, they are truly glad they have each other for support, to lean on, and to talk things through with.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.