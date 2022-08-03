Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia reveal behind-the-scenes information from filming

Rachel and Gabby give inside filming information. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram/@gabby.windey/Instagram

This season of The Bachelorette is now well underway, and a lot has happened thus far on the aired show.

While fans have no idea if Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia found love at the end and/or got engaged, they are hopeful that the women did.

As the season has progressed so far, fans have seen Gabby and Rachel take matters into their own hands and not put up with any nonsense, rudeness, or ignorance.

After they sent Chris packing for sexualizing them with premature comments about fantasy suite ultimatums, Rachel sent Hayden home this past week for horrible things he said to some of the other men about her and Gabby.

Now the co-Bachelorettes are speaking out about some of the inside details of filming the show.

Not only that, but they reveal a funny prank that they played on a couple of the guys.

Rachel Recchia reveals behind-the-scene details about sending Jordan V. home

While on the Bachelor Happy Hour with fellow Bachelor alums Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, Gabby and Rachel talked about some things that fans didn’t see on the show.

The first question that was asked went to Rachel about when she sent Jordan V. home after her first one-on-one. Becca, and some upset fans, have wanted to know if maybe Gabby would have wanted a chance to get to know him.

Rachel answered, saying that because it was so unexpected, they didn’t have a plan for it at all. But what viewers didn’t see was that she called Gabby.

In fact, Rachel stated, “I woke her up from a deep sleep to take my call. We definitely had a full conversation about it and decided to send him home was the best decision for both of us.”

Gabby then added that she and Rachel had in-depth conversations about the two men they both chose for their first one-on-one dates.

She went on to say, “Our early one-on-ones, we picked people that we knew the other person didn’t feel a connection with at all, like Jordan V. and Nate. Rachel didn’t even really need to check with me because I’m going to support her no matter what, and it wasn’t even a thought.”

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey pulled a prank on two of the men

After Michelle asked the women if there were any other behind-the-scene moments that Gabby and Rachel wanted to share, Gabby revealed that they played a prank on Tino, who received Rachel’s first impression rose and Jason while they were in Paris.

Gabby told the co-hosts, “They kind of teased this scene in one trailer, but after our one-on-one dates in Paris, Rachel and I got to meet up afterwards, and Rachel wanted to pull a prank, and I was on board.”

She continued, “So she wanted to tell the guys that we had such a good day together, but we think it would be best if we could switch for the night portion to see if we were interested in the other person’s date.”

Gabby laughed as she said Tino and Jason’s faces dropped because they thought they actually meant it.

