Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia hint at how different their journeys were, talked leaving the show

Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia talk about their journeys. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/@gabby.windey/Instagram

When every season of The Bachelorette or The Bachelor begins, the goal is for the lead to find their person, get engaged, get married, and live happily together.

While that isn’t always the case, the process has worked in the past.

Fans hope it occurs for both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia this season as they venture on the first co-Bachelorette season in the franchise’s history.

However, as the two women sat down to talk about the filming of their season and their journeys, they had very different experiences.

Whether or not their explanations and descriptions mean only one gets engaged or finds love is yet to be determined.

Gabby and Rachel were asked to describe how the entire season went down for them individually in only one word.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia describe their journey in one word

While on Us Weekly’s podcast, Here for the Right Reasons, Gabby revealed how she would describe her journey in one word as she declared, “Roller coaster. You can’t do it in one, truly. I mean, it was just so incredible, but yeah, not without struggle. But it’s so worth it.”

When Rachel was asked the same question, she emphatically responded by saying, “Magical.”

Both girls may have wanted to walk away at some point

As both Gabby and Rachel talked about how much they cried during the season, it seems that either or both may have wanted to leave the show at some point throughout the journey.

Rachel declared, “We love the dramatics. We’re very emotional. So I think there just is so much struggle that goes into no matter, like, what season it is. It’s hard to navigate relationships and it is messy. So I think people are gonna see our real raw emotions and be able to go through that journey with us.”

Gabby seconded Rachel’s thoughts as she revealed, “I think anyone who’s been in our shoes has had a moment or two of, ‘Oh, my gosh, can I do this?’ And Rachel and I are so genuine and real and raw that we just really wear emotions on our sleeve. So when we say that, it’s what we are feeling in the moment, but we obviously always overcame.”

While it seems both women had thoughts during the filming to walk away because of what was happening at that moment, it appears they both stuck it out in the end.

For the entire podcast episode of Here for the Right Reasons with Gabby and Rachel, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.