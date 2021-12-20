Former VPR cameraman arrested for accessory to manslaughter after death of model Christy Giles

A former Vanderpump Rules cameraman has been arrested in connection with the death of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda. Pic credit: Bravo

A former Vanderpump Rules cameraman has been arrested in connection with the death of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola — after the women were dumped by masked men in front of two separate hospitals.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Michael Ansbach, 47, who has also previously worked on shows including Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank, and The Amazing Race, was held along with Brandt Osborn, 42, and David Pearce, 37.

Pearce was charged with manslaughter and is being held on bail while Osborn and Ansbach were both charged with accessory to manslaughter, according to a statement from the LAPD.

“It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed,” the statement read, adding, “Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men.”

Christy was discovered deceased outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City on November 13, while her friend, Hilda, was found unresponsive at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital after being dumped “a short time later”. Hilda was reportedly removed from life support by her family two weeks later.

The LAPD said both women were dumped outside the hospitals by masked men driving a black Toyota Prius with no plates.

According to the New York Post, actors Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr. have both claimed they spoke with Brandt Osborn back in November when he allegedly divulged details of dumping the unconscious women outside the LA hospitals after a night of partying.

Osborn reportedly told David Murrietta, “I have had the craziest weekend of my life.”

“He told me how they’d partied, two girls came back to their place, and the girls had a bunch of drugs,” Murrietta recalled.

Osborn reportedly told Murrietta that, at one point, he left his apartment to get a COVID-19 test, but when he got back, he was informed by his roommate that Christy was dead.

“He checked her pulse, freaked out, decided not to call 911, and they decided what to do with the body,” Murrietta claimed. “Then they didn’t know what to do, they didn’t want to call 911 and get in trouble, so they decided to drive and drop her body at Culver City hospital.”

“He was like, ‘we dropped the first girl off, we came back to our place’ then he checked the second girl’s pulse and it was very faint, so they tried to decide what to do with the second girl.”

Heroin was reportedly found in Hilda’s system when her body was discovered. However, both families believe the women were drugged and assaulted.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” LAPD stated.

