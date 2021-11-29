Former The Voice contestant Thomas Wells dies at the age of 46

Thomas Wells has died. Pic credit: NBC

In some sad news, former The Voice contestant Thomas Wells has died at the age of 46.

Wells is a former contestant on The Voice, The X Factor, America’s Got Talent, and The Winner throughout his life.

Thomas’s wife revealed the news of her husband’s death in an interview with E! Online.

Thomas Wells dies at the age of 46

Thomas Wells died after an accident in Texas at the age of 46.

Wells was working on the job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma and his body was caught in a machine. According to TMZ, the machine was an automatic conveyer belt type of machine which did not stop

The former The Voice singer was rushed to a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma.

His body was transferred to a larger hospital in Tyler, Texas, where specialists tried to save Wells’ life.

Thomas died on November 13 and his wife waited until after the holidays to announce his death to the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thomas got into singing when he was young, teaching himself to play instruments by ear and singing in his choir at church in Oklahoma.

Thomas Wells wife talks his death

Thomas Wells was married to his wife Jessica Wells for 17 years.

“It was a work-related accident,” Jessica told E! News on Saturday, Nov. 27. “It caused him to have no oxygen in his brain, which caused his body to kind of fail.”

She also posted a message on his Facebook page on Friday.

“I will always love you babe!! You’re the bestest man in the whole world!! Until we meet again in heaven…you sing with the angels!!,” she wrote in the caption.

Pic credit: @Thomas-Wells-267105716701669/Facebook

She remembered when she rushed to the hospital to see him there.

“When I got back up to the hospital, Aunt Becky was up there with him already and she came and got me and said that they needed to talk to me and I thought something bad had happened.”

“He was deteriorating really fast,” Jessica said in the Facebook video. “The lack of oxygen in his brain was causing his body to shut down and his organs and everything was just not working right. And there was something wrong with his stomach and it kind of had this smell.”

Jessica continues, “It’s hard to explain. It wasn’t like overwhelming, but you could tell something was happening. His blood pressure was dropping really fast.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.