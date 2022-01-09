Former The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley seen hanging out with contestant from her season

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley is seen cozying up to a mystery man while on a “special hair mission.” Pic credit: @clarecrawley

Former The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is taking a page out of Katie Thurston‘s handbook and might be giving a contestant from her season a second chance.

Seen getting cozy with Blake Monar, a cosmetic company owner that competed for her heart on the 16th season of the reality dating series, the two are the latest pair to spark dating rumors in Bachelor Nation.

Showcasing only the back view of the mystery man, Clare initially teased fans before identifying him in her Instagram stories.

“Okay, so I know I haven’t shared this with you guys, but I’m on a special hair mission, and I have a partner in crime right now,” the former Bachelorette wrote while drinking a warm beverage. “Any guesses who it is?”

The internet threw the guesses of Bachelor alums, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze as her possible “partner-in-crime”.

However, it was later confirmed in a reel that it was no other than Bachelor in Paradise alum, Blake Monar.

Showcasing a weekend of shopping, family, and bowling, the 40-year-old captioned the post, “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed.”

Clearly developing inside shared jokes between them, Blake also shared a video clip of the pair cozied up while walking down the street together.

Who is Blake Monar from The Bachelorette?

If you don’t remember Blake Monar from Clare’s season, don’t feel bad because he was sent home early back in week 2 of Season 16.

Making a more notable appearance back on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 when his arrival on the beach made Tia Booth’s “vagina dance,” the 31-year-old from Indiana is also the head of all-natural hair and skin company, Statum Style.

With Clare calling the visit a “special hair mission” and also a salon owner herself, it’s possible the Sacramento native could be simply seeking his expertise on a business venture.

