Former inmate who was locked up with Teresa Giudice says RHONJ star was ‘very, very nice’

The world was shocked in 2014 when Teresa Giudice was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges.

In January 2015, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star began her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, and recently one of her fellow inmates talked about serving time with Teresa.

Dr. Clover Perez, who was also behind bars for a white-collar crime, had only glowing things to say about the reality TV personality and revealed during an interview that Teresa was “very, very nice.”

She reasoned that things went smoothly for the mom of four during her prison sentence because she didn’t go in acting like a big-shot celebrity.

Instead, she said the OG was down the Earth, although that didn’t stop some of the other inmates from trying to cash in on the Bravo Housewife.

Dr. Perez confessed that some of the women invaded Teresa’s privacy and sold information about her to the tabloids.

Former inmate turned doctor says Teresa Giudice was “really down to earth”

Dr. Perez spent several years at the Danbury prison and was there when Teresa came in to serve her sentence, and during a recent interview, she was asked about the 51-year-old.

“Teresa was really down to earth. She didn’t come in thinking she was all that,” she revealed. “She was very, very nice.”

While things ran smoothly for Teresa, she did have some challenges behind bars with some of the other inmates who used her to try and make a quick buck.

Dr. Perez shared “You had other females that were there that would go through her stuff and they probably would have phones, and they would take pictures of even her diary, and they would sell it to TMZ.”

Dr. Perez confessed that she felt bad about that because of Teresa’s four daughters.

“But people didn’t care they just wanted to make money,” she noted.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has moved on since serving time in prison

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was released on December 23, 2015, right in time for Christmas, to complete the rest of her 15-month sentence in home confinement.

A few months later, Teresa’s now ex-husband Joe Giudice started his 41-month sentence, and things have changed a lot since then.

Joe was later deported to Italy and that spelled the end of his marriage to Teresa. He now resides in the Bahamas and has not been able to return to the US since his deportation.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s life has also changed as she recently married Luis Ruelas in a lavish wedding that aired on TV.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that the Jersey Housewife is still on the show and is the only remaining OG on the franchise with zero plans of going anywhere.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.