Former host Chris Harrison is ‘ready to tell all’ on his new The Bachelor-themed podcast

Chris Harrison will host a brand new podcast next year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While Bachelor Nation may not see Chris Harrison anymore, they will soon be hearing from him.

The franchise’s former host will be releasing his new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever… With Chris Harrison on January 9, 2023.

The podcast, produced with iHeartRadio, will launch new episodes weekly.

As for content, a press release states that fans can expect to hear Chris “open up like never before” on everything he experienced during his nearly 20 years of leading every Bachelor series.

A trailer for the brand-new podcast also has Chris saying that he is nervous to fully address his situation publicly, especially since he has not spoken out over the past two years in this way.

However, the former host believes the new platform will be a cathartic experience for him.

The Bachelor’s former host Chris Harrison will open up on new podcast

After nearly 20 years of hosting every series in the Bachelor franchise, starting with the original season of The Bachelor back in 2002, Chris decided to step down from the position in 2021.

The decision came after Chris appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s podcast and wouldn’t speak against current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s controversial photos from 2018.

After receiving backlash for remaining neutral on the situation, Chris chose to step away quietly — handing the hosting reins to former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe and later passing them to the franchise’s current host, Jesse Palmer.

Chris did issue a sincere apology on Good Morning America but has still remained quiet in the franchise and hasn’t made an appearance on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise since.

Chris Harrison says he’s ‘nervous’ in new podcast trailer

In a new sneak peek trailer, Chris says that he is nervous yet ready for his podcast — especially since he’s been thinking of what to say for years now.

“I have not spoken publicly for two years about this, and I have a lot of thoughts,” he said. “I think about this every day.”

“It’s heavy, it’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes. We may scrap this whole thing, to be honest, I don’t know, but I think it will be cathartic,” he continued.

Chris explained how he is looking forward to getting things off his shoulders, repairing any misconstrued judgment fans may have against him, and moving on from the situation that has undoubtedly affected his entire life.

Will you be listening to Chris Harrison’s new podcast next year?

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 on ABC.