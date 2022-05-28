Former Dancing with the Stars Olympian returning to reality television

Ryan Lochte competing on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Ryan Lochte won seven gold medals at the U.S. Olympics as a swimmer and then tried his luck at Dancing with the Stars.

Ryan teamed with Cheryl Burke and the two finished in seventh place for the season before being voted off. Now, Ryan is looking to make his return to reality television.

Here is what you need to know.

Ryan Lochte returning to reality TV competition

Ryan Lochte appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2016 for the 23rd season of the show. However, that wasn’t his only reality TV experience by a long shot.

In 2013, he had his own reality show on E! called What Would Ryan Lochte Do? which aired for one season. The show followed Ryan as he prepared for the 2016 Summer Olympics, created a fashion line, and searched for a possible wife.

That ended possibly because of the controversy at the Summer Olympics where Lochte alleged someone tried to rob him in Brazil during the Games. He ended up charged with filing a false claim of robbery when the real story surfaced that he and some friends had damaged a restroom and had to pay for repairs.

However, that didn’t stop him from seeking reality TV fame. It started with Dancing with the Stars, which took place in the middle of the controversy.

He then moved on to Celebrity Big Brother in 2019 where he finished in 10th place. He was on Celebrity Family Feud in 2019 as well and won the game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Ryan is reportedly returning to reality TV.

Inside Survivor reports that Ryan is going to take part on the show The Traitors along with several other celebrities.

What is The Traitors on Peacock?

The Traitors is a new reality competition series that will stream on Peacock. The show will take place in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. The contestants will compete in games of alliances, deception, and “murder” to win $250,000.

Alan Cumming will host the show and guide the contestants through their missions. The show is based on a Dutch series.

Joining Ryan Lochte for the show are Cirie Fields (Survivor), Stephenie LaGrossa (Survivor), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor), and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.