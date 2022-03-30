Former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman engaged to Blaine Hart: ‘Worth the wait’

Bachelorette Andi Dorfman announced her engagement to Blaine Hart on Wednesday. Pic credit: @andidorfman/Instagram

Andi Dorfman is engaged! The former Bachelorette is officially off the market after announcing her engagement to Blaine Hart on Wednesday.

The Season 18 Bachelor contestant and Season 10 Bachelorette said her public journey for love was “worth the wait” as she showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram photo.

The relationship between the couple bloomed in the summer of last year, and Dorfman shared her first public photo of the two on the last day of 2021.

Dorfman announced the engagement with a sunset kissing photo

Dorfman, 34, shared a romantic photo of her and Blaine sharing a kiss on the beach with her legs wrapped around her new fiance. Hart, the Senior Vice President of the company CBRE and outdoors enthusiast, popped the question during a picture-perfect sunset moment.

Dorfman posted the photo with the exciting caption, “WORTH THE WAIT!!!! 💍”

The former Bachelorette also shared photos from the engagement on her Instagram story to share her shock with followers. She posted a selfie of her and Hart with tear-filled eyes and the accompanying text, “Yes, I bawled.”

How did Blaine Hart pop the question to Dorfman?

In an interview with People, Dorfman talked about the intimate beach proposal and how it started as something the couple regularly does, which led to the ultimate element of surprise.

“Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.,” she explained. “We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee. I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first.”

After that, the couple went back to their home, and Dorfman was surprised with a house full of their closest friends and family to celebrate. Hart also planned a stay at the Hotel Bel-Aire for the newly engaged duo to conclude the memorable day.

Andi Dorfman’s rollercoaster journey to love

Andi Dorfman has been well-known for publicly sharing her relationship struggles over the past few years.

After leaving The Bachelor Season 18 with her memorable “it’s not okay” line to Juan Pablo, Dorfman took another chance on love by signing on to become the Season 10 Bachelorette.

Although her time as the reality show’s leading lady ended with an engagement to Josh Murray, the two split up roughly five months after the finale. Dorfman later discussed her relationship hardships with Murray in her first book, It’s Not Okay, and afterward enclosed the harsh realities of her dating life in New York City in her second book, Single State of Mind.

After years of searching for her soul mate, Dorfman first shared her new fiance with her followers on December 31st of last year, claiming he was her “favorite thing of 2021.” In her interview with People, Dorfman said that the two rekindled their relationship last summer in Italy.

It looks like the former Bachelorette will finally be able to switch her memorable phrase, “it’s not okay,” into something more along the lines of, “it’s now okay,” as she starts to plan her future alongside her new fiance. Congratulations to Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart!

The Bachelorette returns on July 11 on ABC.