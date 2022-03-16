Former Bachelor Sean Lowe tells Susie Evans ‘to run’ from Clayton Echard

Sean Lowe poked fun at Clayton Echard and Susie Evans’ relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe did not hold back on sharing his feelings about Clayton Echard as he tuned in for the final episode.

After his wife Catherine Giudici convinced him to watch the finale, Sean shared his “hot takes” on Clayton’s actions and Susie Evans’ decision to reconcile with The Bachelor.

Sean and Catherine also opened up in an Instagram live while poking fun at the show, revealing where they see Clayton and Susie’s relationship going, and how they feel about the overnight dates.

Sean and Catherine Lowe reacted to Clayton Echard’s finale

The Bachelor power couple joined the ranks of viewers criticizing Clayton for his controversial decisions.

Despite distancing themselves from the franchise, Sean and Catherine took to Instagram to document their reactions to the long-awaited episode.

“Knowing nothing about any of these people and after watching for 2 minutes, I feel very comfortable telling Susie to run,” Sean wrote on his Instagram story.

Pic credit: @seanloweksu/Instagram

He followed up the strong message with a clip of the pair laughing while Clayton broke up with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey at the same time.

“This dude’s breaking up with two girls at the same time and he’s realizing you can’t love three people at the same time,” Sean said while laughing.

Pic credit: @seanloweksu/Instagram

He later joked in the couple’s Instagram live that his job would have been a lot easier if he’d known he could use a double break up.

Sean Lowe doesn’t believe Clayton Echard and Susie Evans will last

The two also had a lot to say on the After the Final Rose special.

Sean stated in the live that he doesn’t believe Clayton and Susie will last.

“Can we all admit that it’s very silly and this whole relationship is probably not gonna go very far?” Sean said.

The two also joked that Clayton should have just brought Rachel and Gabby up at once for another double apology.

Sean Lowe revealed what he regrets about his season of The Bachelor

Sean and Catherine, who are well-known in the franchise as a success story, took the time to reflect on their season in the live.

Sean revealed that although he did do overnight dates, he now wishes he hadn’t and believes that the Fantasy Suites should be ended all together.

Catherine in turn was adamant that Clayton should not have slept with the other two women or told them he loved them if he believed his final choice was Susie.

The two are still going strong after more than eight years of marriage and three children together.

They appeared set in their decision not to return to the franchise after Sean declared this their first and last live watch of the show. However, both Sean and Catherine frequently post updates to their social media of their daily lives.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.