Former Bachelor Colton Underwood will be pushed to his limits in a new survivor-style competition show

Colton Underwood is trading the Bachelor mansion for the jungles of Panama in a new survivor-style tv show.

The former Bachelor will be living in the jungle and completing a series of challenges for two weeks in the new competition show.

Colton Underwood will star in a new celebrity competition show

Colton will be one of nine celebrity contestants fighting to raise money for charities in CBS’ Beyond the Edge series.

The contestants are pushed to endure physical, emotional, and environmental challenges to become the overall champion and win money for their chosen charity.

Colton took to Instagram to promote his new show writing, “Excited to be part of the new @cbstv reality series #BeyondTheEdge! It was an experience unlike any other. Can’t wait for you to watch, starting March 16th!”

Colton will be joined by other well-known faces, including country singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary, and Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin, and fellow reality tv alum Eboni K. Williams.

Colton Underwood bonds with fellow contestants as they are pushed to their limits

The show features a twist from the typical competition series, as there are no judges or eliminations. Instead, the contestants themselves decide how far they can go and will ring a bell to signal when they’ve had enough.

“We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted,” CBS wrote on an Instagram post. The trailer shows the contestants doing everything from sleeping in the rain to wading through chest-deep mud.

This requires each contestant to instead rely on their own strength and on the support of their teammates.

It appears Colton did grow some strong bonds during his time on the show, as fellow castmate Eboni K Williams commented her support on his Instagram post.

“It’s time!!! Yes!! [fire emoji, heart emoji],” Eboni wrote.

Colton Underwood has come out since his time on The Bachelor

The extreme premise of the show promises a very different experience for fans of The Bachelor, which first catapulted Colton to fame.

Colton has since come out as gay and starred in his own Netflix special called Coming Out Colton. Although he ended his season of The Bachelor with Cassie Randolph, the two had a rocky breakup and Colton is now dating Jordan C. Brown.

It is unclear how far The Bachelor alum will make it in the competition, but it appears he is up for the challenge of trying something new.

How far do you think Colton Underwood will get in CBS’ newest show?

