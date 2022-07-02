Former American Idol runner-up said the show humiliated him

Blake Lewis from American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

There are times that American Idol heads into the finals and the winner could be anyone’s game.

When David Cook beat David Archuleta in Season 7 on American Idol, it was a close call with the most votes ever for the show at that time.

There was a similar sense of anticipation this past season when HunterGirl was a favorite heading through the competition and then lost to Noah Thompson in the finale.

When it comes to the sixth season of the show, Blake Lewis doesn’t have very good memories of his second-place finish.

Blake Lewis said the finale was agony for him

Blake Lewis told Insider in an interview that he knew he would lose the finale on American Idol, and it had little to do with his own talent.

Blake said that he knew going into the finale that he was “screwed” because of the choice of his final song. He said he thought the song was written for Jordin Sparks heading into the finale.

Blake claims the producers told him he couldn’t arrange it, which upset him heading into the finale.

“I gave them all the fingers,” Blake said. “I said, ‘F*** you all,’ and I walked out of the room. It immediately turned the whole entire experience sour.”

Blake said that he believes Jordin Sparks did deserve to win American Idol, but the experience was still a bad one thanks to the way the final song went down.

The songwriter, Jeff Peabody, said he felt bad for Blake.

“It made it a little awkward for us to feel like the song was so clearly a better fit for her,” Jeff said. “We can tell it was awkward, so we felt bad. I mean we really mostly just wanted him to know we wrote the best song we could. It wasn’t like we knew what they would do with it.”

Blake Lewis said American Idol humiliated him

Blake also pointed out to Insider that American Idol humiliated him.

Before he auditioned for American Idol, Blake was a beatboxing champion. However, he didn’t want that to have any part of his audition process.

The problem was that the judges – Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson – knew about it. Blake felt they were making fun of him about it.

“I had all these accolades and by the time I got to Paula, Simon, and Randy, they’re like, ‘Oh, Mr. Bigshot,'” Blake told Insider.

“Randy was like, ‘Come on, man. It says you’re a beatbox champion. Just give us a little something,” Blake said.

He reveals that he said no three times, but they forced him to do it and then made him look “cocky” by the way they edited it together.

Simon then said he wasn’t as good as he had thought.

“I was like, ‘Oh great, now I’m going to get hate from my beatbox community, this niche art form, because they’re turning me into a gimmick,” Blake said. “It never goes down the way they show it.”

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.