Former American Idol contestant talks her viral TikTok song ‘Fingers Crossed’

Former American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith watched her song Fingers Crossed become the latest TikTok viral sensation.

Thanks to the social media platform, her song moved to number one on the iTunes charts, something that took the teenage singer by surprise.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, spoke with Audacy’s The Julia Show about the success of her song and what it means to her.

American Idol contestant on TikTok success

Lauren took to TikTok specifically to thank the users there for making her song a success.

She posted a video of her in Times Square.

“Thank u so much @AmazonMusic 🥺🥺🥺 this is in time square yall ahhhhhhhh,” she wrote.

Shen then came back later and announced that her song had seven million monthly listeners and 30 million streams.

Lauren was on Audacy’s The Julia Show and said that this songs lyrics make her feel the most powerful.

“I teased the song on TikTok that I wrote called Fingers Crossed,” Lauren explained. “There’s like a 45 second little snippet. And it just kind of blew up. I think it has over like 22 million views or something now.”

“For about a month and a half, everyone was just begging me to release it. So we were getting everything together – really rushed – and we finally got everything; we put the song out and its just been absolutely chaotic ever since.”

“It was top of the charts for Spotify, Apple, so many different things in so many different countries.”

Lauren mentioned that before, she had mostly topped out at eight to 10 million views on TikTok. She said she thought it was one of her better songs and hit those levels, but she had no idea it would be as big as it was.

Lauren said that Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels DMd her after the song blew up and said she sent a paragraph about liking her song.

“When she messaged me, I was just, ‘it’s over,'” Lauren said. “I just can’t even process it.”

When asked what was next, Lauren said she had big dreams for 2022.

“I would love this song to go platinum and get a plaque,” Lauren said. “I would love for this song to be nominated, even if its just for like a Juno Award here in Canada or an AMA or something like that.”

Who is Lauren Spencer-Smith from American Idol?

Lauren Spencer-Smith was 16 when she appeared on American Idol’s 18th season.

She auditioned with Pink’s What About Us and Lada Gaga’s Always Remember Us This Way. She made it through with those performances.

She ended up placing in the Top 20.

In Hollywood, she sang Because of You by Kelly Clarkson, Set Fire to the Rain by Adele, and The Joke by Brandi Carlile.

In the Hawaii Round, she sang Respect by Aretha Franklin.

In the Top 20, Lauren sang Mamma Knows Best by Jessie J and that was when she went home.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.