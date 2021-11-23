Farrah Abraham slammed for new face — Is former Teen Mom OG star trying to look like Kim Kardashian?

Teen Mom OG fans think Farrah Abraham is trying to look like Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia and ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham came under fire because critics think she’s trying too hard to look like Kim Kardashian.

Farrah Abraham has undergone quite a bit of cosmetic surgery and has been upfront about the procedures she’s had done, including rhinoplasty, a chin implant, breast augmentation, and a Brazilian butt lift, to name a few.

Is Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham trying to look like Kim Kardashian?

It seems as though every time Farrah Abraham shows up on social media, her fans and critics comment on how much she’s changed, especially in recent months.

Farrah recently shared a video on TikTok where she offered stocking stuffer ideas to parents of tweens, inspired by her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia.

In the video, Farrah looked as though she might have had more work done recently and Teen Mom OG fans took to Reddit to discuss her ever-changing looks.

Teen Mom OG viewers bash Farrah Abraham’s face

“She tries way too hard to be a carbon copy of kim k 😩,” commented on Redditor who felt as though Farrah is trying to copy Kim Kardashian’s looks.

Farrah was sporting a long, straight hairstyle similar to Kim’s in the video, along with a neutral makeup palette like Kim often wears. Farrah’s cosmetic work has also changed her facial features, which some think resemble Kim’s.

“I think this is the first time I’ve realized how asymmetrical her lips are,” wrote another Teen Mom OG fan. “Lord, it looks painful.”

One Redditor felt as though Farrah’s appearance changes so much that she’s become unrecognizable.

“Every time I see her I don’t know it’s her at first. She looks different every time,” their comment read.

“I imagine she must be really scary looking in real life,” commented another Teen Mom OG viewer.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star recently was a good sport when she mocked her own appearance, telling her fans that her phone recognizes her changing face as nine different people.

Farrah has come under fire recently for another reason when she shared a TikTok video that included her daughter, Sophia.

Critics felt as though Farrah “exploited” Sophia in the video, as the mother-daughter duo shook their butts, side-by-side for the camera during their choreographed dance routine.

Farrah’s haters also couldn’t help but comment on her “diaper butt” as a result of her Brazilian butt lift which many feel was botched.

Although Farrah stepped away from Teen Mom OG to pursue her career in the adult film industry, she’ll be making a return to MTV in the near future.

Farrah was one of several cast members, current and past, who were asked to film the Teen Mom spinoff. Farrah’s arrival to the house caused quite the reaction from the other moms

Farrah’s entry reportedly ended in a fight breaking out between herself and Teen Mom OG cast member, Cheyenne Floyd.

Viewers can always count on Farrah to bring the drama, so be sure to keep an eye out for the Teen Mom spinoff’s premiere date.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.