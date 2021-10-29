Farrah Abraham jokes her face has changed so much over the years, her phone recognizes nine different people

Farrah Abraham’s phone recognizes her face as nine different people. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham mocked her many plastic surgeries and revealed that her phone thinks she’s nine different people.

Of all the Teen Mom OG cast members, past and present, Farrah might have changed the most appearance-wise.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s plastic surgeries

Farrah got her first breast augmentation in front of Teen Mom OG cameras in 2010 and has continued to have multiple procedures ever since.

The Teen Mom OG alum has been open about her many procedures, which have included a nose job, lip fillers, Botox, veneers, cheek fillers, a brow lift, fox eye surgery, a chin implant (which she later had removed), and cheek fat removal.

Recently, Farrah rocked her many “different faces” and told her fans that her phone thinks that she is nine different people in her camera roll.

Farrah took to her Instagram Stories to joke with her fans about the matter and shared a screenshot from her phone, showing the faces it detected.

The album, titled People & Place, showed it picked up nine people and showed some of Farrah’s varied looks throughout the years.

Farrah joked about her plastic surgeries. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham jokes about her nine ‘different faces’

In two of the pics, Farrah sported bleached, blonde hair. In another snap, Farrah was just a teenager when she held her daughter, Sophia. Another photo showed a fresh-faced Farrah before she had any procedures done to her face.

“When your phone shows you as different faces……” Farrah captioned her screenshot.

Farrah’s decision to have so much plastic surgery is likely due to the nature of her work, which once included porn, and often means she’s making appearances scantily-clad.

Although Farrah left Teen Mom OG to pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry, she will be making another appearance on MTV.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Farrah joined the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff show, which includes moms from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

When Farrah arrived on set — to the surprise of the rest of the cast — a physical altercation reportedly broke out and Farrah allegedly got into a heated fight with Cheyenne Floyd, of the current cast of Teen Mom OG.

Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielsen, claimed that MTV only hired her daughter to “bring the drama” and that, she did.

Farrah took to her Twitter page during filming and threatened not to return to the set, citing unfair working conditions.

Farrah is sure to bring the drama, good or bad, wherever she goes; so seeing her on the Teen Mom spinoff sounds like the burst the franchise needs to boost its ratings. Stay tuned for a Teen Mom spinoff premiere date.

