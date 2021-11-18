Farrah Abraham under fire for ‘exploiting’ daughter Sophia in latest video, critics mock her ‘diaper butt’

Critics mocked Farrah Abraham’s parenting and her Brazilian butt lift. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham showed off her backside in a new video, but critics weren’t impressed with her “diaper butt” or her parenting choices.

Farrah Abraham is one of the most controversial stars to hail from the Teen Mom franchise.

In 2017, the 30-year-old mother of one was given a choice by MTV to either stop working in the adult film industry and continue to film for Teen Mom OG or leave the show. Farrah chose to continue her adult film industry career.

Since then, Farrah has continued to raise eyebrows with some of her choices, especially when they involve her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia shake their butts in latest video

Farrah recently recorded a TikTok video with her preteen daughter that some felt was inappropriate on multiple levels.

In the video, which only showed Farrah and Sophia from behind in the kitchen, the former MTV star and her daughter shook their butts from side to side, following along with the moves on an adjacent screen.

Farrah sported a gray crop top and light green leggings while Sophia wore a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves and black shorts.

Farrah’s critics took to the comments section to point out that the New York Times Best Selling Author’s back end looked a little unnatural.

Critics mock Farrah Abraham’s ‘diaper butt’ in video

“My toddler when I asked if he pooped,” commented one critic who felt Farrah’s butt made it look as though she needed to be changed.

Sharing the same sentiment, another critic wrote, “Looks like a full diaper.”

“[What’s] going on with your back side,” one of Farrah’s followers asked her.

Critics mocked Farrah’s butt. Pic credit: @farrahandsophia/TikTok

Teen Mom OG critics slam Farrah Abraham’s parenting on Reddit

Over on Reddit, Teen Mom OG fans and critics discussed Farrah’s TikTok video, and they were critical of her parenting, as well as her seemingly botched Brazilian butt lift.

Critics bashed Farrah’s parenting choices. Pic credit: u/YouKnowHowChoicesBe/Reddit

In a Reddit thread called “Farrah’s new butt is…something,” Teen Mom OG viewers slammed Farrah for “exploiting” her preteen daughter, Sophia.

“She exploits her young daughter for her own advertisement,” wrote one angry critic on the Reddit thread. “This woman uses her daughter for click bait to her escorting business. Farrah needs to be f***ing CANCELLED.”

Another one of Farrah’s critics blasted her for allowing Sophia to record such a video at her age.

“My eldest is 15 (3 years older than Sophia fwiw) and I would discharge a nail gun into my eyeball before I ever encouraged her to participate in a video like this…with me, of all people,” their comment read. “The fake, bulbous a** is almost an afterthought to the minor twerking alongside her mother.”

“Farrah is more of a s****y big sister to Sophia than a parent,” voiced another critic.

Farrah has previously come under fire for her choices regarding Sophia. Farrah let Sophia dress up for Halloween in full makeup, dye her hair blood red, and wear what some considered to be inappropriate clothing for a 12-year-old.

If Teen Mom OG fans are missing seeing Farrah on the show, they’ll be able to get their fix once MTV announces the premiere of the Teen Mom spinoff.

Farrah was part of the handpicked cast from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, and her entrance was an impactful one, as it was a surprise to the rest of the cast.

Like her or not, Teen Mom OG fans can count on Farrah to bring the drama, so stay tuned.

