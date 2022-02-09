Farrah Abraham says she’s done with Teen Mom, slams the ‘abusive’ and ‘disturbing environment’

Farrah Abraham slams the Teen Mom Franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Controversial MTV star Farrah Abraham is done with the Teen Mom franchise following her tumultuous stint on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Farrah’s surprise appearance did not go over well the cast many of whom had their own shared of issues with her–Cheyenne Floyd and her baby father Cory Wharton being two of them.

Cory confronted Farrah about statements she allegedly made about them and about their daughter, Ryder. However, when she retorted by calling Cory “ghetto,’ that elicited anger from the group.

Following Farrah’s icy welcome, she slammed the cast and made it known that she wants nothing more to do with the franchise.

Farrah Abraham says she’s done with the Teen Mom franchise

Farrah Abraham has been teasing her appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion for several weeks now, and last night, the action really kicked off.

However, after the episode aired, Farrah took to social media to blast her castmates and the franchise for the way she was treated on the show.

In a message shared on her Instagram Story Farrah wrote, “I will no longer have anything to do with @TeenMom. The disturbing environment does not belong in my future.”

The MTV star who is currently in law school dubbed the franchise as “evil” and also said it is “abusive, has no ethics and is illegal against the contract.”

She then went on slam her castmates and even suggested that their kids deserve better parents.

“I don’t want any of these people around my family,” said Farrah. “Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance [and] power trip. Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive.”

“I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater [than] what they have. It’s evident,” she added.

Farrah Abraham claps back at people calling her a ‘racist’

Farrah has been blasting her Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates on Twitter as well.

In one of her tweets, she wrote, “I know why I get attacked in real life it’s from the denial negativity I have to experience on @teenmom. For the record, I’m more educated [than] all of the teen moms PUT together on this show. I don’t speak of anyone’s children…”

Farrah also shared a screenshot to show that she has blocked the official Teen Mom Twitter page after announcing that she’s done with the franchise.

She also responded to racism claims for calling Cory Wharton “ghetto” when he approached her in the episode last night.

“For those whom call me racist you are racist,” said Farrah.

For those whom call me racist you are racist. Please educate yourselves as I stated a fact not an opinion. It’s in our dictionaries. legally the footage removed from this attack helped protect those whom broke their contracts.The male womanizers hiding behind woman I see you. pic.twitter.com/mTOutpasAh — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) February 9, 2022

“Please educate yourselves as I stated a fact not an opinion. It’s in our dictionaries. legally the footage removed from this attack helped protect those whom broke their contracts. The male womanizers hiding behind woman I see you.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.