Farrah Abraham pens emotional tribute to late boyfriend Derek Underwood on his 33rd birthday

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham paid homage to her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood, on his birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

Farrah commemorated Derek on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

Derek lost his life in a car crash at just 18 years old. At the time of his death, Farrah was pregnant with their daughter, Sophia, who has never met her father.

The former MTV star took to her Instagram Story on May 8, Derek’s birthday, where she penned an emotional note dedicated to Derek.

“There’s so much more to celebrate this year on a loved ones birthday, gratitude, appreciation, memories that last a life time, being a mom to the most amazing gift of a child & having my own identity back after 14 year long journey with loss.”

“Thank you & happy 33rd birthday Derek 😇,” Farrah continued. “Cheers with our [sweet] tea’s in loving memory to you 🎂.”

Along with her message, Farrah shared a collage of photos of herself and Derek during their time together. In some of the photos, the couple was clad in fancy attire for a school dance.

Farrah paid tribute to Derek Underwood on his birthday. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

The rest of the photos in the collage were of her and Derek’s 14-year-old daughter, Sophia, when she was younger.

Farrah also included a screenshot of a text between herself and Sophia. In the conversation, Farrah reminded the teenager they would be commemorating Derek’s birthday with lunch and sweet teas.

Farrah thanked Sophia for helping her get through what she called a “pain body parasite” and noted that she was proud of her daughter for staying true to herself with the help of therapy.

A Teen Mom fan page on Instagram, @teenmomfanz, shared a screenshot of Farrah’s Instagram Story slide. In the comments, Farrah received an abundance of support.

Teen Mom viewers offer Farrah their support

Many pointed out that her traumatic experience could be responsible for her controversial decisions and behavior over the years.

One commenter wrote, “But losing a loved one is truly difficult and it’s so many stages you have good times and sometimes bad it’s such a process let’s send both of them love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🧎🏾‍♀️🙏”

Teen Mom viewers showed their support for Farrah. Pic credit: @teenmomfanz/Instagram

Another applauded Farrah for keeping Derek’s memory alive and noted his death “might be the reason why she is the way she is.”

One of Farrah’s supporters sent her well wishes and noted, “You’re never the same after losing a loved one.”

Farrah opened up about the emotional toll that Derek’s death took on her. In 2021, Farrah admitted that she had been “deeply depressed, suicidal, [and] probably mentally ill” at times throughout her life because of Derek’s sudden passing.

The 31-year-old noted that grief is “not pretty, it’s not like you’re gonna get over it. It’s none of those things.”

Farrah keeps Derek’s memory alive

Every year on the anniversary of Derek’s death, Farrah and Sophia pay a visit to his gravesite to honor him.

In December 2022, Farrah shared footage of herself and Sophia, along with Derek’s father, visiting Derek’s grave. It was the 14th anniversary of Derek’s death, and Farrah told her followers that this time, she “finally got the peace, healing and inner alignment” she had always dreamed of.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.