Farrah Abraham mocked for error-filled tweet while claiming she’s ‘more educated’ than all the Teen Moms

Farrah Abraham is being ridiculed online after she attempted to shade her castmates, which backfired. Farrah lashed out after she got a stormy reception during her appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

After being confronted by Cory Wharton for comments she allegedly made about his and Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter, things quickly took an ugly turn. It seems there was a lot more that happened that wasn’t shown on TV — one being an altercation between her and Ashley Jones.

Farrah lashed out on social media following all the mayhem that ensued and claimed that she was more educated than all the Teen Moms. However, that didn’t go over too well.

Farrah Abraham mocked for error-filled tweet while insulting her castmates

Farrah reeled off an insulting tweet after things escalated between her and The Teen Mom Family Reunion cast, but it was hard to take her seriously. While bragging about being more educated than all the Teen Moms, people couldn’t help but notice the number of errors in Farrah’s tweet.

The irony was certainly not lost on viewers, and they mocked her in response.

“Baby an educated woman knows the difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re.’ But yeah, go off,” wrote one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, someone else sent laughing emojis and added, “Hopefully she’s not the ‘most educated’ because none of this made sense. Even the basic grammar is wrong.”

“If you’re so educated please fix this post. Do you know what a run-on sentence is? Do you know how to use a comma? Do you know the difference between your and you’re?” questioned a commenter.

“The difference between ‘than’ and ‘then’ too!” added someone else. “At least I think she’s misusing it. Hard to tell in this mess of a sentence.”

Farrah Abraham slammed for claiming she’s more educated than ‘all of the Teen Moms’

The comment from the Teen Mom Family Reunion star garnered a lot of responses, and it wasn’t just her bad grammar that elicited backlash.

For reference, this was Farrah’s original, error-filled tweet: “I know why I get attacked in real life it’s from the denial negativity I have to experience on @teenmom . For the record I’m more educated then all of the teen moms PUT together on this show.I don’t speak of anyones children that’s them & if your not a teen mom GET OFF @TEENMOM”

However, the claim she made in the post also offended people especially given her behavior over the years.

“At least they have friends lol I don’t see them laid up on the cement getting arrested nowadays lol,” said one commenter, referring to Farrah’s recent arrest.

“Educated women don’t call people ghetto,” noted someone else.

Meanwhile, another tweet read, “Educated women shud know to lift up other women.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.