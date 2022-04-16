Fans can’t get over how much Kandi Burruss and daughter Blaze look alike after she shares a throwback pic

Kandi Burruss fans can’t believe how much her daughter Blaze looks like her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Kandi Burruss has been busy promoting Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta just ahead of its premiere. The mogul has shared her excitement over the upcoming season, stating the changes in the cast were needed and brought something new to the show.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum also stars in Kandi & The Gang, a spin-off series focusing on her family’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang, which has become another hit for Bravo.

As busy as she is, Kandi still has time to connect with fans on her social media. She recently shared a post that left her fans going wild with excitement.

Kandi shares a throwback pic of herself

Kandi shared a then-and-now post on her Instagram recently. The photo had her fans pointing out the striking resemblance between the singer and her 2-year-old daughter, Blaze.

The post shows a childhood picture of Kandi dressed in a cheerleader uniform side-by-side with a more recent pic of the reality star.

Kandi captioned the photo, “Me Vs Me!”

Fans immediately responded to the post with comments noticing how much Blaze looks like the childhood version of her famous mom. One fan joked, saying, “Blaze, is that you? You grew up quick girl!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kandi/Instagram

Other fans were more specific and pointed out that Blaze essentially has Kandi’s exact facial features. They commented, “Blaze whole face,” and “This is Blaze’s whole face!”

Pic credit: @kandi/Instagram

The comments continued with fans being amazing at how similar the two look. Another fan even commented, “Thats your daughter wow!!!”

Pic credit: @kandi/Instagram

Kandi doesn’t post many photos of Blaze online, but she is often visible in scenes on Kandi’s shows. Blaze is the youngest child for Kandi and her husband, Todd, who also share a 6-year-old son, Ace. Todd has an older daughter, Kaela, while Kandi also has a daughter, Riley. Both are from previous relationships.

Kandi talks about the upcoming season of RHOA

Season 14 of RHOA premieres on May 1, 2022, on Bravo. Kandi will return as a main cast member alongside Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross.

Kandi has said this season will bring more drama, and fans will see another side to veteran housewife, Sheree, who she says is “more transparent than she ever was.” Kandi also states the cast shakeup, which included Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey leaving the show, was needed.

Kandi stars in Kandi & The Gang, which follows the ins and outs of her Atlanta-based restaurant, Old Lady Gang. The show has become a hit with her fans as they have been able to see what it takes to own and operate a business.

Kandi’s transparency and willingness to share the struggles of her business ventures has also become appealing to fans.

Kandi & The Gang airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.