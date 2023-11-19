Fake Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast list causes a stir

Big Brother returns with a new spin-off this winter. The new show is Big Brother: Reindeer Games, and it has former houseguests competing for a cash prize.

Big Brother fans aren’t known for their patience, so waiting for an official cast list can be difficult. That leaves room for people to share fake cast lists as a way to have some fun.

What is known for sure is that nine former houseguests will compete for $100,000. Three additional former houseguests serve as Santa’s Elves to help the process.

Derek Xiao (BB23), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 winner) are the alums returning as elves. They have fun personalities that could help the show.

Julie Chen Moonves has the winter off but will return for Big Brother 26 next summer. Producers are also asking for more applicants.

Here is the full schedule of episodes for Big Brother: Reindeer Games. It begins on December 11 and provides winter fun for the CBS audience.

A possible fake cast list for Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Below is an image that has been shared online. It purports to be a cast list for Big Brother: Reindeer Games, but none of the names have been confirmed.

The nine people pictured (starting from the top left) are Cameron Hardin (BB25), Rachel Reilly (BB12 and BB13), Taylor Hale (BB24), Kaycee Clark (BB20), Josh Martinez (BB19), Danielle Reyes (BB3 and BB7), Britney Haynes (BB12 and BB14), Frankie Grande (BB16), and Michael Bruner (BB24).

It’s possible that some of these folks could be on Big Brother: Reindeer Games. It’s even possible that all nine were invited to play the games. But remember, nobody has been confirmed yet.

Social media has always had strong opinions about Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly, and newer fans have strong opinions about Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale. It has led to much debate about their possible return.

EXCLUSIVE TEA☕️: The 9 Players in Big Brothers: “Reindeer Games”. The cast departs in exactly 4 days. #BB25 #ReindeerGames 🚨‼️ pic.twitter.com/ivBKsBRBIa — ryan #EMILY (@ryansreputation) November 15, 2023

As a reminder, nobody from the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast has been confirmed. Julie did announce that someone from BB25 will play on Reindeer Games.

Is anyone interested in more Reindeer Games false rumors? Another fake cast list is shared below.

See if you recognize these faces from past Big Brother seasons. One might be tough to guess, as she failed a COVID test in the sequester and got sent home early.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE TEA☕️: The 9 Players in Big Brothers: “Reindeer Games”. The cast departs in exactly 4 days. #BB25 #ReindeerGames 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B1m5tTaOfx — No Ma’am Pam (@NoHamPam) November 16, 2023

The producers haven’t revealed a drop date for the Reindeer Games cast list, but it shouldn’t be much longer.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.