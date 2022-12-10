Exclusive: Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry and Adrienne Gang team up for watch party charity event

Captain Kerry and Adrienne are having an event for fans, a good cause, and a special occasion. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge and Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang have teamed up for a watch party charity event with a twist.

Adrienne, of course, was the OG chief stew on Below Deck, helping launch the show on Season 1.

It turns out Adrienne and Captain Kerry are good friends, which was discussed on the Gangplank Report podcast that Adrienne hosts with Bravo superfan Jen Bennington.

Captain Kerry and Adrienne are reuniting next week for a good cause and some Below Deck Adventure fun.

They are hosting a watch party charity event that will also be a celebration for Captain Kerry’s birthday.

The best part is that Below Deck fans can take part in the fun night even if they don’t live in the Palm Beach area. Thanks to Adrienne, Monsters and Critics was given details regarding the event.

On Tuesday, December 13, Captain Kerry and Adrienne are hosting a Below Deck Adventure watch party at Addy Mac’s in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

They will be watching the latest episode of the Bravo show. The event goes from 7:30 PM-10:30 PM EST.

Although they have done watch parties for the newest Below Deck spin-off, this time, Adrienne and the captain are supporting The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast. In light of the holiday season, Adrienne and Captain Kerry are asking all those in attendance to bring an unwrapped present for local children.

Tickets to the watch party are $25, with admission including a meet and greet with Captain Kerry, Adrienne, deckhand Nathan Morley, stew Kasie Faddah, and more, including the newest deckhand on Below Deck Adventure.

Celebrating Captain Kerry

Not only is this a charity event and a viewing party, but it’s also a chance for Below Deck fans to help celebrate Captain Kerry’s birthday. There will be cake and singing to honor his special day.

The event’s being sponsored by Up And Adam YouTube Channel and Palm Beach Mom’s.

If you don’t live in the Palm Beach area, never fear because you have a chance to be part of the action too. Thanks to Up And Adam YouTube Channel, the charity event and watch party will be live-streamed beginning at 8 PM EST.

Adrienne Gang and Captain Kerry Titheradge want to hang out with you to watch Below Deck Adventure and donate to a good cause.

Please click here to purchase tickets or donate to support The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast. There’s also a Facebook event for the watch party.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.