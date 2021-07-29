Even though many 90 Day Fiance viewers hated Eric and Leida, they want that level of drama back

Leida and Eric may have rubbed many 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way, but some still want their level of drama back. Pic credit: TLC

Leida and Eric from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance were memorable to viewers because of the sheer number of things they both did to make onlookers hate them.

Eric and Leida were most famous on the show because Leida wanted Eric to relinquish his parental rights to his two younger daughters so that he didn’t have to pay child support. On top of that, she was the one who pushed Eric to kick his daughter Tasha out of the apartment she had been living in with her dad.

Leida’s entitled personality, cruel and outlandish requests, and her unconfirmed claims that she is a doctor have made her a villainous enigma of the show.

One well-liked 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daygossip, asked followers what their unpopular opinion is of the show, and one person answered, “I’m ashamed to say I miss the eric and Leida chaos…. Terrible people but decent TV.”

It seems like viewers really want a new 90 Day Fiance supervillain or at least one of the old ones back.

One 90 Day Fiance fan launched their opinion that Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha made could television drama

After asking viewers what their unpopular 90 Day Fiance opinions were, @90daygossip got one response about missing Eric and Leida’s chaos from the show despite not liking them as people.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

@90daygossip replied by remarking, “Omg that season (laughing/shock face emojis) what a time to be alive.”

An unpopular opinion was shared about viewer’s desire to have Leida and Eric level drama back on their screens. Pic credit: @90daygossip/Instagram.

Leida and Eric did get Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance good ratings and some of the situations on that show went down in 90 Day infamy. Leida even made it on the list of the top 6 most cringy moments in 90 Day Fiance history for the way she treated Eric’s daughter Tasha.

Leida has amassed many haters from her bullying on social media

Leida has spent her time since appearing on the show still being married to Eric but spending most of her energy bullying her critics and fellow cast members online.

She has gotten into spats with Evelin Villegas who called Leida a potato face, with Deavan Clegg for allegedly lying about her son, and Asuelu Pulaa after she gave a mean opinion about how he comes off on the show.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.