90 Day Fiance: Leida Margaretha calls out ‘lying Deavan’ for talking about her son

90 Day Fiance: The Othe Way star Deavan Clegg seemingly offended yet another cast member. This time around, Jihoon Lee’s ex-wife got on the bad side of Leida Margaretha.

The two used to be good friends, however, Eric Rosenbrook’s wife cried foul after Deavan apparently talked about her son’s condition behind her back.

90 Day Fiance: Leida Margaretha reacts to Deavan Clegg calling son ‘special needs’

Looks like Leida’s maternal instinct kicked in after Deavan allegedly gossiped about her son, Alessandro. The 90 Day Fiance alum didn’t hold back and lashed out at Jihoon Lee’s ex-wife, calling her a liar.

During a Q&A, Deavan was asked by @mommy_says_bad_words about the time she supposedly told her Leida’s child is “special needs.” She also criticized the TLC star for talking behind Leida’s back when she’s “supposed to be her BFF.”

Leida caught wind of the discussion and reacted to it. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a screenshot of the question and gave her own answers.

She admitted that her son is indeed “special needs.” She then blasted Deavan for seemingly mocking her son. Leida bluntly called her a “special problem” and a “very special liar.”

“Maybe ‘special mental’ works better for you,” she added.

Leida shows support for Jihoon Lee

Meanwhile, Leida continues to show her support for Deavan’s ex-husband, Jihoon Lee. The 90 Day Fiance star has been helping Jihoon in his bid to fight Deavan Clegg in court.

Leida took it upon herself to assist the South Korean dad by using her platform to promote his GoFundMe. She also hosted a couple of live stream interviews with Jihoon Lee and his team.

Recently, the 90 Day Fiance celeb guested Jihoon Lee’s mom on her YouTube channel, along with the fundraiser organizer Amanda Crosby.

90 Day Fiance: Leida mocks Deavan’s boyfriend

Leida made it very clear that she’s team Jihoon. The 90 Day Fiance star believes Deavan’s ex-husband deserves to be in his son’s life.

And it looks like Leida is eager to put Jihoon back to his rightful place as Taeyang’s dad. Recently, she poked fun at Deavan’s boyfriend, Topher Park, for acting as the new dad.

Topher shared an adorable video of Jihoon’s boy playing with a toy guitar. He captioned the post with intriguing hashtags, including one that referred to him and Taeyang as #dadandson.

It didn’t take long for Leida to react to Topher’s post. She re-shared the same post and instantly trolled Deavan’s boyfriend by saying, “Buahahaha! Nice try, Gopher The Grasshopper.”

So far, Deavan and Topher have yet to react to Leida’s latest antics about them.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.