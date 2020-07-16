90 Day Fiance: Leida Margaretha says Asuelu ‘looks like an a**hole’ on Happily Ever After

Leida Margaretha was arguably one of the most unlikable characters in 90 Day Fiance history during her stint on the show– and let’s just say nothing much has changed.

The former cast member recently appeared in an interview for The Domenick Nati Show alongside her husband Eric Rosenbrook.

The controversial couple was true-to-form as they dished on a few hot topics including the many TLC spinoffs that have emerged over the years.

The TLC alums also had a lot to say about 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After and specifically cast member, Asuelu Pulaa.

This might very well be the only time Leida and fans of the show agree on anything!

Leida calls Asuelu an a**hole

During the interview, host Domenick Nati asked if the couple if they would appear on any of the 90 Day shows in the future.

They said “no” despite being asked several times by the network.

They noted that the low paycheck is one reason for them not being interested in taking another stab at reality TV.

Apparently they only get $1000 per episode on 90 Day Fiance.

However, the TLC alums say that Happily Ever After pays more, claiming that cast members get about $2500 per episode.

Despite that, Leida explains why they are still not interested in appearing on the show.

“We don’t know what they are going to portray us.” Says Leida “because… look at someone like Asuelu. In our season he’s a saint but right now…he just looks like an a**hole.”

She continued, “So you will never know how this production will portray you, and we’ve been there and then I don’t wanna get portrayed really bad because who knows what’s gonna happen. So that’s why, be cautious.”

Leida and Eric says TLC portrayed them badly

Speaking of being an a**hole, I’m sure the couple has been called that or worse during their stint on the TLC reality show.

However, when asked why the fans dislike them, they blamed production.

“It starts on the show.” Says Eric, “It starts with portrayal.. and they remove content…and they put in their own narrative.

He continued, “They edit it in a way that explains they’re own wanting, the way they want …and if they played the whole conversation it would change everything.”

Leida also shared that she was prompted by production to bring the drama. The couple said that if they didn’t act the way TLC wanted them to act they were threatened with breach of contract.

Do you want to see these two back on your tv screens?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.