Baby girl Lisa is coming for Sojaboy’s rap career; the 53-year-old has song on the way called I’m Boss

Baby girl Lisa is back on our radar, and this time, it’s not because of any drama with husband Usman.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum has been keeping a low profile lately, and now we know why.

She’s been busy in the studio recording her first song, and we have a short snippet to share with you.

It seems Lisa wants to give her rapper husband Usman Umar a run for his money, and he might also be the inspiration for her first single.

She teased the soon-to-be-released song on social media recently, and many of Lisa’s TLC castmates have been re-sharing the short clip.

Lisa is set to release I’m Boss

The 53-year-old has been teasing her new music on Instagram, and she recently posted a sample of the song which we know is titled, I’m Boss.

In the teaser, Lisa is wearing a pair of sunglasses while sitting around a table and seemingly moving chess pieces on a board.

She has her signature cigarette in hand, and behind her, the word “Boss” is displayed in neon lights.

The video only plays for a few seconds, and in the short snippet, Lisa can be heard rapping the words, “I’m the queen I run this place, who’s your daddy now.”

After the song ends, the message “Music dropping soon” is displayed on the screen.

The TLC alum tagged several people in her posts, who all seem affiliated in some way with Lisa’s new venture.

Lisa didn’t give a release date for when I’m Boss will officially be released for the world to hear, but we gather it might be coming in the next few weeks.

That’s not all Baby girl Lisa has up her sleeve, as she’s also creating merchandise for her fans.

Lisa has music and merchandise on the way

Like a true rapper, Lisa is making shirts with her song title proudly displayed on them.

The reality TV star gave a sneak peek of what’s to come, posting an image of a white tank top with the words “I’m Boss” on the front.

In the post, she writes, “Sneak peak will be up by next week let’s show the world what I’m boss looks like.”

As for fan reaction regarding these new developments from Lisa, she made sure to restrict the comments on her posts.

What do you think of Lisa’s new rap career, should Usman aka Sojaboy be scared that his wife is coming for his career?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is now on hiatus on TLC.