Evelin Villegas talks returning to 90 Day Fiance, having kids with Corey Rathgeber

90 Day Fiance alum Evelin Villegas spilled the tea on reappearing on the franchise and having kids with her husband, Corey Rathgeber.

Fans of the franchise will remember Evelin and Corey from their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 1 of The Other Way. Corey met Evelin during a backpacking trip to her native country of Ecuador.

Evelin followed Corey to the U.S., but she was unhappy living there, so she gave Corey an ultimatum: follow her back to Ecuador or live in the U.S. without her.

Corey agreed to relocate to Ecuador, where they currently live, and own and operate their cocktail bar, Cocteles del Paraiso.

Evelin has been living her best life since steering clear of TLC’s cameras, but during a recent Instagram Story Q&A, she teased that she and Corey may be making a return to the franchise in the form of a spinoff show.

When one of Evelin’s 212,000 Instagram followers asked her whether she and Corey would consider filming for the show again, Evelin revealed, “No right now but you might see us back again. Hopefully in a different light, something more true to who we are.”

During their time on The Other Way, Evelin and Corey received a cold reception from viewers. Many felt as though Evelin was controlling and mistreated Corey and allowed her sisters to do so too. Who can forget the scene when they tricked Corey into eating bull penis soup?!

Evelin had hinted at a spinoff previously. In 2022, she told her followers that she and Corey “are not going away” when asked whether they would participate in another spinoff.

Evelin and Corey have already appeared on at least one 90 Day Fiance spinoff. The couple filmed for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? in 2020. During their two-episode appearance, Corey questioned whether Evelin was truly committed to tying the knot, while Evelin’s family wasn’t sure about Corey’s intentions with her.

Despite how they were portrayed on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin and Corey seem to be doing well since getting married and starting a life together in Ecuador.

Is Evelin ready to start a family with Corey?

Another one of Evelin’s curious fans asked the brunette beauty when she and Corey plan to start a family together.

For her reply, Evelin included two pics of herself and Corey, along with their Siberian husky and their cat, Gata.

“We are very happy with our beautiful family,” Evelin noted, seemingly implying that she and Corey won’t be having any babies of their own, at least not for now.

This isn’t the first time Evelin has shot down the notion of expanding her and Corey’s family. During another Q&A in December 2021, Evelin told her fans and followers, “No babies for me, personally.” Corey agreed with his wife, adding, “Not yet.”

For now, at least, it appears that Evelin and Corey are content running their business and enjoying the company of their pets. Judging by their business pages for their restaurant and beachfront bar, it looks as though their personal and professional lives are flourishing.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.