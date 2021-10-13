Evelin Villegas talks Corey Rathgeber’s betrayal, says he hooked up with ‘many others’

Evelin Villegas says Corey Rathgeber had other women. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas just outed Corey Rathgeber for hooking up with multiple women. We recently found out that while the couple was on a break Corey slept with a woman named Jenny, but the plot twist is that Evelin and Corey had secretly tied the knot.

Despite the revelation that Corey was a married man, viewers are not feeling much sympathy for Evelin. The argument is that she not only cheated on Corey in the past but that she was the one who broke up with him before his hookup with Jenny.

But Evelin wants people to know that Jenny is not the only woman that Corey hooked up with, she claimed that there were many others.

Evelin Villegas says Corey Rathgeber hooked up with many others

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member has been getting hate from viewers after lashing out at Corey for his indiscretion. Evelin shared a lengthy post on social media last night about how much the backlash has affected her and admitted to being in therapy.

She also talked about feeling betrayed and heartbroken, but when one Instagram user pointed out that they were broken up when Corey hooked up Jenny, the TLC star made an interesting revelation.

“In the show, they fail to say that it wasn’t just her, [there] were many others…” responded Evelin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So that makes me mad, not the fact that he was hooking up during a break,” added the Ecuadorian native. “The betrayal I’m talking about is when he decided to lie to me and waited for cameras to put all of this out. Waited for me to tell my family I was married cause he knows they don’t agree with divorce.”

In her response, Evelin also told the Instagram user to stop justifying Corey’s behavior.

“He lied to me every day, he put ratings as a priority instead of the relationship,” claimed Evelin.

Pic credit:@evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas thanks her followers for their support

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way brought up a lot of emotions for Evelin, which would explain her candid post last night. Despite getting a lot of hate there were some supportive comments as well and that seemed to help Evelin quite a bit.

After sharing the message, she also went to Instagram Live to open up even more with her followers and she later thanked them in her Instagram story.

“Thank you all so much for listening. It actually made me feel better to be able to let some things [off] my chest,” wrote Evelin.

Pic credit:@evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

She continued, “I always want to look strong and never vulnerable but you guys have my back through this and gave me the strength to let me be vulnerable. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.