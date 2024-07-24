Evelin Villegas put on blast for ‘nasty’ reply to Corey Rathgeber’s anniversary post: ‘He deserves better!’

Evelin Villegas was not impressed by her husband, Corey Rathgeber’s anniversary sentiment.

It’s been a hot minute since we heard anything from this 90 Day Fiance couple.

Corey and Evelin debuted their storyline during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Despite hesitations about where to live and whether they would even tie the knot, they surprised 90 Day Fiance fans when they announced they had secretly eloped in 2019.

To commemorate their special day, Corey took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from their honeymoon to the island of Curacao following their beachfront wedding in Evelin’s native Ecuador.

“Today marks 3 years from the day we publicly had our beautiful beachfront wedding!” Corey began the accompanying caption.

Corey Rathgeber commemorates his and Evelin Villegas’ 3-year wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

He continued, “I love you @evelin_villegas_ecuador with all my heart and I always will! I am so blessed to have spent this much of my life with you.”

“I can only hope and pray this lasts a lifetime. I’m excited for everything that’s to come! I love you more than I can express, and i’m excited to spend this special day with you.”

Evelin throws major shade at her husband for not planning anything for their anniversary

In the comments section of Corey’s post, Evelin was one of the first to respond, and it wasn’t exactly a heartfelt reply to her husband.

“No point to post on ig for strangers when literally nothing was planned for today 🙄,” Evelin griped.

After reading Evelin’s comment, 90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the comments section to call out the Ecuadorian native for her insensitive remark and encouraged Corey to kick her to the curb.

90 Day Fiance viewers take Corey’s side and put Evelin on blast

“Yea dude I can’t lie, she seems like she hates you and you seem like such a good guy,” expressed one of Corey’s followers.

“Why are you putting up with this you can get a way more loving girl in the US or literally anywhere else?” their comment continued. “If you don’t believe me, flip through allllll your comments.”

Another one of Corey’s followers accused him of being “obsessed” with his wife and called it “so sad.”

“Seriously stop with the over the top love and start focusing on yourself and respect yourself. She cold and not even worth all that crap you post of her,” @kakes___ added.

Another Instagram user commented that Corey deserves better than Evelin, while one of his fans asked why he hasn’t left Evelin yet.

“She’s very unappreciative of you and life is too damn short,” they wrote.

Corey’s supporters have been begging him to leave Evelin for years

This isn’t the first time 90 Day Fiance viewers have urged Corey to leave Evelin.

For years, his supporters have encouraged him to divorce Evelin, calling her “controlling” and “selfish.”

After Evelin learned that Corey had an affair with a Peruvian woman named Jenny, she wanted a divorce.

But after seeing the way Evelin treated Corey, his fans felt he should grant her wishes and proceed with a divorce.

For her part, Evelin has not mentioned her and Corey’s third anniversary on her Instagram feed.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.