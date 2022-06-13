Evelin Villegas celebrates third anniversary on the date of secret marriage to Corey Rathgeber 

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have been legally married for three years, a fact they initially kept hidden until finally spilling the beans on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Viewers were shocked; some people felt duped after Evelin revealed that she and Corey were already married despite planning their wedding for most of the season.

Secretly tying the knot didn’t do much to help their tumultuous relationship, and cameras caught the pair on the tail end of another breakup and a cheating scandal.

However, the couple gave their relationship another chance and eventually held an intimate ceremony for their friends and family.

Since the show wrapped, Evelin and Corey have been working on their marriage and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber celebrate three years of marriage

Evelin Villegas shared a sweet post on social media three years from the day of her secret wedding.

She posted a throwback photo from the location where she tied the knot with Corey Rathgeber on June 11, 2019, in Evelin’s home country of Ecuador.

Except for the wedding officiant and two random witnesses, no one else was present for the private ceremony, and the duo made a vow to keep things quiet from everyone.

It wasn’t until Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that Evelin told her parents and the rest of the world that she and Corey were already married, and now it’s been three years.

“Happy 3 years anniversary of our secret legal wedding,” wrote Evelin in her Instagram story as she tagged Corey and added, “Love you.”

Meanwhile, Corey also shared a sweet post for his wife.

Corey Rathgeber expresses love for his wife, Evelin Villegas

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared an Instagram post in celebration of his third anniversary and reflected on their secret wedding

“Three years ago today on June 11th, 2019 me and Evelin got officially married!” wrote Corey. “Yes, we really did in fact take the decision to do it in secret.”

The 35-year-old noted, “It was a wonderful private moment shared only between us. No cameras, no crew only us and the 2 random witnesses we asked to take part.”

“We kept this secret of being married between only us for about 2 full years… we finally decided to inform our families, producers and everyone,” said Corey, who then shared a sweet message for Evelin.

“I love you more than anything @evelin_villegas_ecuador thank you so much for taking part in this scary and exciting decision with me!” declared the TLC star. “I love you with all my heart. I am excited to see what life continues to bring for us!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.