Erika Jayne’s former makeup artist Troy Jensen speaks out about working for RHOBH star

Erika Jayne’s former makeup artist speaks out. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne’s former makeup artist, Troy Jensen is spilling the beans about working with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and sharing what he saw while spending time with both her and Tom Girardi.

Erika and her estranged husband are embroiled in lawsuits involving millions of dollars that are still owed to Tom’s clients and the claims are that the disgraced attorney has allegedly been stealing money from his clients for years.

Erika has maintained her innocence and claims to know nothing about her husband’s business dealings but some people are skeptical.

Now her former makeup artist, Troy is spilling some tea on the former couple.

A former makeup artist or the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently shared details about his time working for Erika and he had quite a lot to tell.

During an appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Troy detailed some of the things he saw when he spent time with both Tom and Erika.

Troy said he worked with Erika over 10 years ago and noted, “I wasn’t just her makeup artist. I oversaw pretty much everything creative, her hair and makeup at the time, photography, I was overseeing the development of her website…I oversaw all that.”

Troy confessed that they had some creative differences with her team and that caused a fallout between them. However, before he left, Troy did notice a few things about Erika and Tom’s marriage.

“To me, it was kind of like an arrangement,” said Troy, who was also asked if Erika had a boyfriend on the side.

“You know I’d rather not comment on that, I take the fifth on that,” he responded.

Troy Jensen says Tom Girardi was the one who paid him

During his interview, Troy dished more about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

He confessed that Erika’s passion project as a pop star “was probably the most important thing to her. More than anything. More than probably her marriage, more than anything that she was doing.” Troy continued, “This was something I think she always wanted to do, and for whatever reason, Tom gave her this opportunity [while] sparing no expense.”

And speaking of expense, Troy said he was paid very well while working with the Painkiller singer.

“Money was no object,” said Troy. “I got my checks. I didn’t wait. You know, normally you’d have to wait like 30, 60 days. I’d turn in my invoice on a Monday [and] I’d get paid by Wednesday.”

As for who was paying him, Troy said it was, “The office, Tom’s office. I wasn’t paid out of this EG Global thing, I was paid from Tom’s office.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.