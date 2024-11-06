Erika Jayne thinks Jenn Pedranti should hold off on marrying Ryan Boyajian: ‘Please don’t marry this man’

Erika Jayne knows a thing or two about being caught in the crosshairs of illegal dealings and she wants to ensure that another Housewife avoids that fate.

For that reason the Painkiller singer wants The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti to postpone her marriage to fiance Ryan Boyajian.

During a podcast conversation with Teddi Mellencamp about the OC franchise, Erika urged Jenn, “Please don’t marry this man.”

The sentiment was expressed during the conversation regarding Ryan’s involvement in a gambling scandal.

Earlier in the season, Ryan refuted Tamra Judge’s allegation that his home was raided by the FBI.

However, things took a turn after filming wrapped when news broke that Ryan and his friend had been named in the money laundering scandal.

The OC cameras went back up to capture the aftermath, and we saw a devastated Jenn plus her castmates airing concern for the blonde beauty.

All except for Tamra Judge, who used the moment to gloat that she was right about Ryan, even donning an FBI hat for the cameras.

Erika Jayne has marital advice for Jenn Pedranti

Erika and Teddi discussed the dramatic RHOC finale, and they had plenty to say about Jenn and Ryan.

“I felt for Jenn when she said, ‘Everybody’s gonna question me and it’s gonna be a bloodbath.'” said Erika. “Yes, Dear! Call me. I can help you.”

Jenn has been sticking by Ryan’s side amid the allegations, and it seems he’s been cleared of wrongdoing.

However, Erika thinks the OC Housewife shouldn’t rush down the aisle to marry Ryan just yet.

“He cooperated, so apparently he’s not gonna go to jail but you’re gonna have fallout from this Jenn,” reasoned Erika.

That’s when Teddi asked if it was better for Jenn to stay engaged instead of making things official with Ryan.

“Hell yeah,” Erika responded, offering advice to Jenn. “Please don’t marry this man until you know all the facts, and all the dust has settled.”

Listeners love Erika’s unbiased opinions about RHOC

As usual, Erika’s unbiased take on the show is garnering compliments from listeners.

“I Love Erika on the podcast. She gives great advice and insight. I really hope she keeps doing this even after OC is over. I would love to hear more from her on a podcast,” said a commenter.

“Erika needs her own podcast. She is always dropping logical knowledge that people need to hear,” exclaimed someone else.

Pic credit: @Two.ts.inapod/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote,” Erica is dropping some serious gems here. She needs her own podcast!”

Another added, “I love Erika on the pod! Especially her non biased opinion! You two are great together!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.