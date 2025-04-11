Erika Jayne takes aim at RHOBH producers: They ‘don’t let me be funny’

Erika Jayne wants people to know there’s more to her personality than what you see on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Pretty Mess singer is admittedly funny, but doesn’t get a chance to show that side on the Bravo show.

However, her sense of humor took center stage during her recent appearance on The Masked Singer.

After weeks of being disguised as the stylish Yorkie on Season 13 of the popular show, Erika was recently eliminated.

The Yorkie was finally unveiled, and many people were surprised that it was Erika under the furry costume.

However, there’s a reason we don’t see the blonde beauty’s humor on RHOBH, and production is to blame.

Erika Jayne threw shade at RHOBH: ‘They don’t let me be funny’

The RHOBH star channeled her on-stage persona, Erika Jayne, during her stint on The Masked Singer.

Host Nick Cannon exclaimed, “You definitely brought the energy and one of the favorite costumes and characters that we had, ever!”

“Well, if you can’t sell a little dog in a pink miniskirt, you should go home,” responded Erika to laughs from the judges and audience.

Jenny McCarthy was the only judge to guess correctly that it was the Bravo Housewife under the Yorkie costume.

“Erika, you were so funny; you brought so much humor to this role. I didn’t know you had it in you,” she said.

“Guys, I’m a funny person,” the 54-year-old responded. “They just don’t let me be funny on the other show, okay? I actually have a personality.”

The Masked Singer fans loved Erika Jayne as Yorkie

Erika was eliminated during Decades Night when she didn’t get enough votes to continue in the competition.

However, The Masked Singer and RHOBH fans were impressed by The Pretty Mess singer and enjoyed seeing her in that element.

Jenny McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg, commented, “Way to go! You singing Step By Step was so epic! My New Kids/Housewives worlds collided! Amazing! 🫡👑🔥✨.”

Erika’s RHOBH castmate Jennifer Tilly also exclaimed, “Wow! 👏👏👏 So great!”

Someone else said, “This is the Erika I enjoy watching!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

An Instagram user said, “She looks so happy and in her element! Her smile is gorgeous and she looks like she has fun.”

Another added, “I was shocked and so happy!! I absolutely love Erika! I love this side of her personality. So entertaining ❤️❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.