Erika Jayne ‘headed to trial’ over a $24 million civil lawsuit

Erika Jayne has scored some wins, getting dismissed from a few lawsuits related to her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s fraud case.

However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just got bad news regarding a $24 million lawsuit.

Reports claim she will have to face trial in a civil case filed against her by one of Tom’s bankruptcy trustees.

The news follows Erika’s reaction to her estranged husband’s guilty verdict in the RHOBH finale episode.

In 2024, Tom was found guilty on four counts of wire fraud after being accused of a year-long scheme embezzling “tens of millions” of his clients’ money.

The now-disbarred lawyer allegedly diverted the money from his firm and used it for ineligible expenses.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Central District of California claimed the 85-year-old diverted over $25 million to his wife Erika’s entertainment company, EJ Global.

Is RHOBH star Erika Jayne going to trial?

That’s a yes, according to a report from The U.S. Sun.

The media outlet stated that the latest development comes after Elissa Miller, one of Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy trustees, filed a civil lawsuit against the RHOBH star in September 2021 for over $24 million.

It alleges that she knew Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, was secretly paying her expenses for over a decade, from 2007 to 2020.

The trustee argued that the Pretty Mess singer used Tom’s personal American Express credit cards “to pay for expenses she incurred” while pursuing her entertainment career.

Elissa’s legal team said Tom paid for “the charges and invoices,” which were allegedly recorded on his books and records as advances (loans).

Erika is now reportedly facing trial after Judge Anne Hwang was assigned to the case, with a trial date soon to be set in the District Court.

Tom Girardi has not yet been sentenced

Tom Girardi’s health has deteriorated over the years, and in 2021, he was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

After his guilty verdict, he was ordered to undergo a psych evaluation at a federal medical facility by District Judge Josephine L. Staton.

The results will help her to decide whether the disbarred attorney should be sentenced to prison for his crimes or spend the rest of his life in a healthcare facility.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Tom underwent a six-week evaluation, but now the attorneys for both sides can’t agree on a date for the hearing to discuss the results.

Prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office are pushing for the hearing to be in L.A. federal court no later than April 11.

However, Tom’s federal public defender, Samuel Cross, has opposed that date and is pushing for May 16.

Tom Girardi’s sentencing date will be set after the court discusses the mental health evaluation.

