Erika claps back after RHOBH fan accuses her of embarrassing her son with sexy pics

You know what they say, “Haters gonna hate” and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Girardi knows that all too well.

After all, the blonde beauty has certainly gotten her share of negative comments being on a highly popular reality show.

And after a very rough season, fans were brutal with Erika after an altercation she had with Denise Richards.

At the reunion, Girardi faced off with the actress once again and when Denise announced that she was leaving the show after two seasons viewers blamed Erika and her co-stars.

Many of them took to social media wanting the Painkiller singer to be axed from the show.

And rumors soon started that she had been either fired or demoted from a full-time housewife.

However, this is not the case at all, Girardi will still hold a diamond when RHOB returns for Season 11.

Plus, the gorgeous performer has other things on her plate as well, like being an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

Erika gets backlash for sexy lingerie pic

The reality TV alum has been showing off her body on Instagram, rocking many different pieces from the Savage X Fenty collection.

However, her latest post sparked a comment that elicited a response from the Beverly Hills housewife.

The unnecessary comment made mention of Erika’s son, and if you’re a long-time viewer of RHOBH you know that Erika doesn’t take kindly to anyone mentioning her only child.

You’ll remember the cast trip to Tokyo when Erika went berserk over Eileen Davidson innocently mentioning her son, who is a police officer during a dinner with the group.

The usually cool, calm and collected singer/performer got so angry that her castmates were left shocked.

Clearly, this particular Instagram troll must have missed that episode, but the 49-year-old was quick to put the hater right back in line.

Erika has a great comeback for IG troll

The series of photos on Erika’s page shows her wearing a variety of lingerie pieces as she poses in various positions.

And as you can imagine the stunning images got plenty of responses from her followers.

RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna showed her castmate some love writing,” GORGEOUS.”

Keeping up with the Kardashian star, Khloe Kardashian also commented, “Slay all day!!!!!! Just breathtakingly beautiful.”

However, with every sweet comment comes a ton of negative Nancies, but one in particular got a clap back from the Roller Coaster singer.

But, Erika was actually polite in her response to the Instagrammer who asked “Whats your son think about these type of photos…and all his fellow officers seeing it?”

“They have more important things to worry about” retorted Erika.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.