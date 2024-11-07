Emily Simpson called ‘desperate and insecure’ for her ‘one-sided beef’ with Jennifer Pedranti

Emily Simpson has been going hard at Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti all season, and viewers are over the “one-sided beef.”

Early in the season, Emily was aggravated when Jenn was evicted from her home for not paying her rent.

In one scene from Episode 6, she called the blonde beauty “stupid” and slammed her out for wearing a Rolex while owing money to people in Orange County.

The insults didn’t stop there. When Jenn moved in with Ryan Boyajian, her now-fiance, Emily had a problem with that too.

Jenn has been trying to figure out why Emily has such an issue with her, but RHOC viewers think they have it figured out.

A teaser for the Season 18 reunion features a faceoff between the two women, and people jumped in the comments to slam Emily as being “desperate” and “insecure.”

Jennifer Pedranti addresses her issues with Emily Simpson in the RHOC reunion teaser

The RHOC reunion starts with the women setting their intentions for the day, and Jenn admits she wants to fix things with Emily.

“An intention that I have is really for Emily and I to set forward on a better path,” she tells Andy in the teaser.

Emily expresses confusion about why her relationship with the 47-year-old isn’t on the best terms.

“I don’t feel like there was a lot that happened, and I feel like you’re very reserved with me, and I don’t understand that,” says Emily.

“I don’t know if that’s you or if that’s Ryan telling you that you should not be friendly with me, and maybe it’s cause I’m an attorney, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, RHOC fans are certainly not confused about why Jennifer has been reserved with Emily, and they drag the attorney on social media.

Emily called out for her ‘one-side beef’ with Jennifer

X user @Realitytvguru13 posted the reunion sneak peek with the caption, “What’s Emily’s problem god plz go away #RHOC.”

The post sparked several responses from viewers who’ve grown tired of watching Emily go after Jenn all season and then question why they have a problem.

Someone tagged the RHOC star and retorted, “@EmilySimpson_OC maybe because you’re desperate, insecure, and untrustworthy?”

“She’s in a one sided beef with Jen but trying to act like it’s Jen that’s has the issue 🙄,” reasoned someone else.

Another X user wrote, “Did I get this right, the married to financial privilege and unpractacing attorney has verbal barbs of aggression, which is secretly disguised as jealousy.”

Someone quipped, “She’s working overtime for that orange next season. So far all she has is the fat shaming, boudoirs and…….that’s it.”

Another added, “I mean Emily made terrible comments about her on camera all season.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.