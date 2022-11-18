Emily Ratajkowski ‘likes’ pic of Kim Kardashian in a bikini top after dating her ex Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski recently liked a picture of Kim Kardashian after being seen with her ex Pete Davidson. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted with none other than Hollywood’s biggest and most surprising lothario Pete Davidson, despite his recent breakup with The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

Emily recently “liked” a picture of Kim Kardashian, who posed in front of an enormous bouquet of red roses, looking shy as she observed the flowers.

It’s curious as to why Emily would like the picture, whether it was to prove there was no bad blood between them or just for the sake of finding it aesthetically pleasing, but either way, it’s there for everyone to see.

The picture in question featured Kim in incredibly glittering sweatpants that fell at her hips, emphasizing her newly slimmed-down waist.

She paired the oversized pants with a sequin bikini top that featured black strings in the back and a matching glittery choker necklace. In keeping with the sparkling holiday-inspired look, Kim wore a pointed pair of silver heels.

Kim’s platinum blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders as she shyly smiled with a hand over her face, looking as if the roses were from a secret admirer.

The flowers looked about four sizes bigger than the reality star herself and were sat on a white table in the entryway of her house, which still had white Halloween decorations on display.

She captioned the shots with a simple rose emoji, and they were liked over 1 million times, including by former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, actress Jessica Alba, and of course, Emily Ratajkowski herself.

Pete and Kim dated for nine months before splitting up this past August, and Instagram followers on Kim’s page think her new pictures may be a direct response to the new rumors about Pete and Emily.

One follower wrote, “You know she bought these for herself to make skeet jelly,” and another wrote, “When your ex boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too… stars, they’re just like us! 😂.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Pete recently made his debut on The Kardashians in the recent Met Gala episode

In another case of worlds colliding, Pete finally made his debut on yesterday’s episode of The Kardashians, in which he and Kim attended the 2021 Met Gala together.

Upon seeing Pete all dressed up in a suit, Kim told him, “You look so f**king handsome.”

They later reminisced about the previous year, when Pete apparently asked for Kim’s number and she turned him down, claiming she couldn’t give it to him because she had gloves on.

Kim recently advertised the new SKIMS holiday collection

Kim has been hard at work on her new SKIMS Sparkle Collection, featuring several limited-edition holiday intimates and pajamas.

The Kardashians star advertised the new collection in an Instagram video, wearing a hot pink satin bra from the line with matching hot pink shorts. She went through the new pieces, which feature lots of bright colors, sparkles, and holiday-inspired items that would fit in perfect at a New Years Eve party.

In the clip, posted to the SKIMS Instagram page, the brand wrote in the caption, “Introducing new limited-edition collections made for sparkle lovers: flirty Woven Shine loungewear, sleek Rhinestone Stretch Satin foundations, and ultra-glam Sequin Intimates.”

One of the brightest new pieces, a hot pink sequin bikini retails for just $78, with a matching thong that costs $48. Several items from the new collection would make perfect Christmas gifts.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.